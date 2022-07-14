ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

334 Massachusetts residents celebrate new beginnings as U.S. citizens

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3udqMW_0gg2bnAe00

BOSTON — Hundreds of Massachusetts residents are celebrating new beginnings as U.S. citizens.

334 immigrants took the Oath of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony in Boston on Thursday afternoon.

The oath is a symbolic gesture and the final legal step in the long process of becoming a naturalized citizen.

The ceremony’s location in the Great Hall in Faneuil Hall was also symbolic.

It’s the same place where Sam Adams once rallied for independence.

“You have to fight through the challenges, and the opportunities given in this country make it easy,” said Roselyn Lapolla, who’s originally from Kenya.

Lapolla moved to Massachusetts when she was 19-year-old and is now officially a U.S. citizen at 43.

“Just having the freedom to say what’s on your mind without fearing the repercussions is a big plus,” she said.

The naturalization ceremony of hundreds comes after a growing backlog of citizenship ceremonies and immigration applications created as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“What should’ve taken a couple months took over two years,” said Mike Fuller, who’s originally from Montreal. “It means a lot more than I thought it would.”

Others told Boston 25 News that they have waited decades for this moment.

Those who left with their naturalization certificates said they are excited to now have access to a host of benefits and the right to vote in local, state and federal elections.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Related
WBEC AM

Ghosts Roam In A Former Massachusetts Institution

If you are ready for a spine-tingling story, continue reading as we are bringing you "Just The Facts" on a creepy medical facility that was not too kind towards Bay state youngsters who were admitted beneath these walls (some of them were held against their will due to severe medical setbacks). Back in the 19th century (1884 to be exact) a Boston facility known as The Experimental School For Teaching And Training Children was founded by Samuel Gridley Howe as he was successful in excluding people who were categorized as "inferior in nature".
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Significant jump in levels of COVID in Mass. wastewater as highly infectious BA.5 variant spreads

BOSTON — The levels of COVID-19 in wastewater jumped significantly in the last week, in part due to the emergence of the new highly infectious BA.5 variant. In Boston, COVID-19 levels in wastewater shot up by 21 percent as new cases in the city increased by 38.9 percent over the last seven days, the Boston Public Health Commission said. Hospital admissions are also up 24.6 percent and the community positivity is currently at 10.1 percent.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massachusetts#U S Citizens#Federal Elections#Politics#Immigration
NECN

COVID Risk Remains Elevated in Boston, Most of Eastern Mass.

Most of eastern Massachusetts -- including Boston -- remains at medium risk for COVID-19 for the second straight week, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Barnstable, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties remain in the medium risk category, joined this week by Dukes...
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Massachusetts Board of Medicine takes disciplinary action

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine has taken disciplinary action against three doctors. The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine licenses more than 40,000 physicians, osteopaths and acupuncturists. The Board was created in 1894 to “protect the public health and safety by setting standards for the practice of medicine and ensuring that doctors who practice in the Commonwealth are appropriately qualified and competent.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Boston Issues New COVID Warning, Urges Return to Indoor Mask Wearing

COVID cases are once again creeping back up in Boston. New data released Friday from the Boston Public Health Commission shows cases are rising. Over past seven days, new COVID cases have increased by 38.9%. These new infections are driving up the city's positivity rate, which stands at just over 10%. There's also been about 151 people in the hospital with COVID each day over the past seven days.
BOSTON, MA
thebentmusket.com

Boston Globe: Robert Kraft in talks with Everett Mayor over possible stadium site

The Boston Globe dropped an article on Friday night that will surely intrigue New England Revolution fans. Matt Stout and Andrea Estes wrote that the Massachusetts House passed legislation on Thursday that could clear the way for Robert Kraft to build a soccer stadium for the Revolution on a waterfront property steps from the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police pull body from Boston Harbor

BOSTON — Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was pulled from the Boston Harbor Saturday morning, police said. Police were called to 65 East India Row around 9:08 a.m. for a report of a person in the water. The Boston Fire Department helped police pull the person from...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Xylazine, an animal tranquilizer, compounds overdose crisis

Approaching a van that distributes safe supplies for drug use in Greenfield, a man named Kyle noticed an alert about xylazine. “Xylazine?” he asked, sounding out the unfamiliar word. “Tell me more.”. A street outreach team from Tapestry Health delivered what’s becoming a routine warning; xylazine is an...
GREENFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

Deadlines approach the Massachusetts legislature

BOSTON (WWLP) – Deadlines are quickly approaching for the Massachusetts legislature. 22News has where the state stands. The end of the legislative session is only 16 days away, and time is running out for lawmakers to reach agreements on a host of high-profile topics. The legislative session ends on Sunday, July 31st, and although the house and senate have passed a slew of bills in the past few months, many still remain in conference committees.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts reports 7,096 new COVID cases, 31 additional deaths

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 7,096 new confirmed COVID cases over the past week. There were 31 additional deaths reported.The new numbers released Thursday are the first since Massachusetts switched to a weekly report and represent six days of data.The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 7.87%.As of July 12, there were 165 patients primarily hospitalized for COVID. There are 46 patients in intensive care.Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,783,187. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,818.There were 96,456 total new tests reported.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
108K+
Followers
116K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy