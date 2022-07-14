ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Sky, MT

DJ Kern brings silent disco to life in Big Sky￼

By Admin
explorebigsky.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG SKY — Community members will be jamming out in silence in Len Hill Park and throughout the Town Center on Saturday evening, July 23, as DJ Daniel Kern brings a silent disco party to Big Sky. Attendees will be able to listen to...

www.explorebigsky.com

Comments / 0

Related
explorebigsky.com

A look at the Big Sky PBR and arena’s future

On Aug. 3, 2011, in a makeshift arena on bleachers, hay bales and even rafts atop buses, 1,500 people gathered for the first annual Big Sky Professional Bull Riders event. In those early years, the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce and local businesses were trying to figure out how to get people to come to Big Sky in the summer, a community known predominantly for its big-mountain winter recreation. Outlaw Partners knew that a signature event could be that conduit, and so Outlaw Partners partnered with Andy and Jacey Watson and Jim Murphy and created Big Sky PBR.
BIG SKY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Big Sky, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

This Montana Summer Event Is One You Will Not Want To Miss

One thing that I absolutely love about Montana is the fact that there are constantly family-friendly events going on through our town and the surrounding towns. So if you are looking for something fun to do with the kids, the family, your besties, or whoever you choose, this summer-time event is perfect for you!
bozemanmagazine.com

Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts Annual Parade Gone to the Dogs

Bozeman, MT—For the first time in history, Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts is hosting a Dog Parade. This year’s Dog Parade will take place within the Festival’s annual parade, occurring Saturday morning during the Festival. The Parade follows the Sweet Pea Run and Children’s Run. Earlier this year, Sweet Pea representatives met with local company West Paw, to find out how best to incorporate Bozeman’s canine friends into the Festival. While understanding that dogs are not permitted at the Festival itself, West Paw suggested the inclusion of the dogs in the Parade and volunteered to sponsor it. The entry fee is $20 per dog with proceeds benefiting “Working Dogs for Conservation,” the world’s leading conservation detection dog organization. Sweet Pea encourages canine participants to come dressed in their most creative finery; donning the Festival’s namesake flower is a bonus. This year’s Dog Parade is a trial run. If successful, the Festival hopes to make the Dog Parade an annual event replete with prizes. Dogs must be well-behaved, able to withstand the stimulus of a large crowd, and tolerant of other dogs. For a complete list of rules and regulations, or to register your pooch for this year’s Dog Parade, please visit the Festival website at www.sweetpeafestival.org.
BOZEMAN, MT
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Consider When Booking a Hotel Near Chico Hot Springs

If you are looking for a vacation spot that is close to nature, you should visit the Chico Hot Springs. Located in Pray, Montana, these natural hot springs were first developed as a vacation resort in the 1900s. In order to ensure that you have an enjoyable experience, you should book a hotel near the springs before you arrive. Listed below are some things to consider when choosing a hotel near Chico Hot Springs.
PRAY, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayes Carll
explorebigsky.com

Obituary: Jacqueline Rachelle Harrison

Jacqueline (Jackie) R. Harrison, 56, passed from this life into God’s presence on Easter Sunday morning, April 17, 2022, following a brief illness. Jackie was born on July 26, 1965, to Dee and Roger Harrison in North Kansas City, and was raised in the country near Gower, Missouri, graduating from East Buchanan High School in 1983.
BIG SKY, MT
explorebigsky.com

Big Sky co-ed softball league standings

BIG SKY – Competition is heating up on the softball fields at Big Sky Community Park. The Big Sky Co-ed Softball League is in its sixth week of competition. Milkies remains undefeated, while Riverhouse has racked up the most wins with a 6-1 record. Below are the league standings as of July 13 .
BIG SKY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Seven Empty Buildings and Spaces in the Bozeman Area

Folks might think space in Bozeman is dwindling, but there are still several spaces in the city that are in prime positions to either be developed or moved into these spots. Many folks think that Bozeman is growing too fast, but you might not realize some open spaces and buildings are ready for something new to come in and flourish.
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

BSOA project seeks to restore West Fork, Little Coyote Pond

BIG SKY – Big Sky’s largest homeowners association is working on a project to restore the West Fork of the Gallatin River and Little Coyote Pond in Big Sky. The goals of the project, led by Big Sky Owners Association, include restoring Little Coyote Pond, enhancing the fishery and improving recreational access and opportunities around the pond. BSOA has raised some of the funding needed for the project and is now seeking contractors to complete the work for a vision seven years in the making.
BIG SKY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Len#Silent Disco#Dance Party#Community#Pbr
newsy.com

Mail Piling Up In Montana Due To USPS Staffing Shortages

Reported staffing shortages at the United States Postal Service are causing major headaches for some people who say they haven't received their mail in more than a week. Multiple residents in Bozeman, Montana, spoke with Newsy about what they call massive delays in their mail service. One woman who runs a construction company says the company has failed to receive multiple payments, and she worries about her own missing bills.
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
KBZK News

Two vehicle crash fatalities reported in Jefferson County

CARDWELL - Two people were killed in two separate vehicle crashes in Jefferson County on Tuesday. A 27-year-old Anaconda woman was killed on July 12, 2022, at approximately 3:55 pm on I-90 when the vehicle she was driving veered off the left side of the roadway. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the woman overcorrected and the vehicle rolled multiple times. She was ejected and sustained fatal injuries. Investigators say it is unknown if the woman was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Drugs are suspected in the crash.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy