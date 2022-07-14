ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado man suspected of sexually assaulting a girl

By Tony Keith
KKTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man is suspected of sexually assaulting an underage girl....

www.kktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

6 people including suspect injured when Denver police shoot alleged armed man

DENVER (KKTV) - Five bystanders were injured when police opened fire on a suspect in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood early Sunday morning. The Denver Police Department say the officers were patrolling the downtown entertainment district when they noticed a man with a gun causing a disturbance. The streets were crowded with barhoppers, creating a potentially dangerous situation.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Missing teen found safe

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The missing teen was found safe. ORIGINAL: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with locating a missing teen. Authorities put out a notice to the public at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday for 17-year-old Gregory McElheny....
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Denver police say missing children found and are safe

DENVER (KKTV) - UPDATE (6:36 a.m.): Denver police say both missing girls have been found and are safe. PREVIOUS: Denver police are asking for help locating two missing girls. Law enforcement says 11-year-old Aryanna Britton and 10-year-old Mia White took a train from Douglas County to Denver Sunday and were last seen near the 16th Street and California Street light rail station.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Car, driver wanted in deadly Colfax hit-and-run

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is looking to identify the driver and car wanted in a deadly hit-and-run. On July 11 at 10:07 p.m., an unknown driver was traveling eastbound at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Quebec Street when the driver hit a pedestrian.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Bond, CO
KKTV

Hit-and-run suspect in custody after police believe he caused a power outage in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody following a hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs Monday morning. Police started receiving calls at about 10:45 a.m. for an erratic driver along Cimarron Street in the Old Colorado City area. According to police, the driver crashed causing damage near W. Cimarron Street and 8th Street. Police believe the driver left the original crash scene and continued to cause damage with his vehicle. Police eventually took the driver into custody in the 1000 block of W. Moreno Avenue. The area where the driver was taken into custody is near a CSPD substation, a short distance away from the first crash scene.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Deadly stabbing under investigation in Castle Rock, police don’t believe the suspect knew the victim

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly stabbing is under investigation in Castle Rock and investigators believe the suspect and victim didn’t know each other. The stabbing was reported on Sunday at about 9:30 p.m. The Castle Rock Police Department is reporting the suspect was still at the scene when they arrived near E. allen Street and Alexander Place on the north side of the town. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Jason Menton. The victim was not publicly identified.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KKTV

Voice of the consumer: The ‘grandparent scam’ hits again

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s terrifying to be on the other end of a phone call when you think your child or grandchild is in trouble. The grandparent scam hits again. You may have seen this story on KKTV 11 News. This time, a father got a call about his daughter and nearly lost hundreds of dollars thinking she had been kidnapped. I talked to a detective with the financial crimes unit at the Colorado Springs Police Department about how to protect yourself from this scam.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Park Police#Kktv#Violent Crime
KXRM

Deadly motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near I-25 and South Tejon Street. The crash occurred early Monday morning, just after 12:15 a.m., according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police say a Yamaha dirt bike was driving south on Tejon Street when a car traveling north turned left to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHO 13

Iowa 4-year-old killed by falling tree in Colorado

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A four-year-old from Indianola died in Colorado on Friday when a tree fell on him. According to our sister station in Denver, the boy was visiting his grandmother and was the victim of a freak outdoor accident. While law enforcement officials have not released the four-year-old boy’s name, the organizer of […]
INDIANOLA, IA
KKTV

MISSING: Colorado Springs police continue to ask the public for help with locating Christopher Abeyta, reward increased to $200,000

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for answers continues 36 years after a baby was reported missing in Colorado Springs. Christopher Abeyta, 7 months old at the time, was last seen in his crib at about 12:30 in the morning on July 15, 1986. No suspects have been identified and the case is cold. Abeyta lived in the 3300 block of Ashwood Circle.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crews respond to a house fire in southeast Colorado Springs on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire on the southeast side of Colorado Springs on Monday. At about 3:30 p.m. CSFD was reporting a fire in the attic in the 3400 block of Hunterwood Dr. The neighborhood is in the area of Drennan Road and Hancock Expressway.
KKTV

1 arrested following pursuit by Colorado State Patrol, unclear what was caught on camera when the chase was called off

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person is facing some serious charges following a chase along I-25 in Colorado. 11 News started looking into this incident when a video started circulating on social media. It isn’t clear what was taking place in the video, but it appeared a group of people were frantically moving a person from one vehicle to another in a Pueblo parking lot. The group in the video then abandoned one vehicle and quickly left the area in the other car. 11 News reached out to Pueblo Police and learned the incident stemmed from a chase involving Colorado State Patrol on July 6.
PUEBLO, CO
KSNT News

RCPD warns of former Manhattan resident wanted for murder

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is warning the people of Manhattan to be on the lookout for a former resident wanted for first-degree murder. The Pueblo Police Department in Colorado is trying to locate Tyler Jordan Mitchell who is wanted for first-degree murder. RCPD said he is a previous resident of Manhattan and may still have associations in the area. Pueblo police said he could be traveling to the Wichita, KS area as well.
MANHATTAN, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy