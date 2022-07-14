Colorado man suspected of sexually assaulting a girl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody following a hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs Monday morning. Police started receiving calls at about 10:45 a.m. for an erratic driver along Cimarron Street in the Old Colorado City area. According to police, the driver crashed causing damage near W. Cimarron Street and 8th Street. Police believe the driver left the original crash scene and continued to cause damage with his vehicle. Police eventually took the driver into custody in the 1000 block of W. Moreno Avenue. The area where the driver was taken into custody is near a CSPD substation, a short distance away from the first crash scene.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO