DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Quite the rainy weekend! We broke the record rainfall for Sunday (July 17th) with 2.64" of rain. We should still see more this morning until drying out this afternoon. Temps start off in the mid 60s and finish in the lower 80s. Pop-up storms are possible this afternoon too but nothing widespread.

DAYTON, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO