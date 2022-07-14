ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ag Commissioner gives update on old armory renovations

By Jaylan Wright
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson provided an update on his plans to renovate the Old National Guard Armory at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Gipson wants to turn the facility into a multi-agency command center to help law enforcement fight violent crimes. He started the project shortly after the deadly shooting at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival in May.

Mississippians encouraged to buy from local farmers

“We have gotten in there. We have begun the process of remodeling those walls, of re-plastering those old walls, so they can be used and hardened for use on a regular basis by law enforcement. It’s practically already usable for a staging center, and we’ve used it for that purpose already. But by the time the fair comes, we want to have it remodeled. We want to have some heating, air conditioning there. We’ve already re-lighted it, and it’ll be a place where all law enforcement can gather, compare notes, and then go out and make sure people stay safe,” said Gipson.

Jimmy Herzog was also hired at the chief of the Mississippi State Fairground’s security.

Community Policy