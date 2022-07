AMERICUS – As the new school year approaches, many rising high school seniors will be thinking about their final year of high school and, of course, graduation. In addition to that, however, they will also be contemplating what they would like to do in life as an occupation to satisfy whatever desire or calling they might have. At Furlow Charter, each senior is required to select an occupation that interests him or her. Then prior to or during the early part of their senior year, they must do research on that particular occupation. It’s called the Capstone Project.

SUMTER COUNTY, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO