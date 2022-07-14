ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

1 person dead after eastside shooting

By Divine Triplett
WISH-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s eastside. It...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

2 injured in 2 separate shootings across Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – Two men are recovering after they were injured in two separate overnight shootings across the city. One of the men is in serious, but stable condition, while the other is in stable condition and are currently being treated at area hospitals. Police say the first shooting happened just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning […]
FOX59

1 dead following in south side hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a person dead on Indy’s south side. Officers were called to the intersection of South East Street and Sumner Avenue just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Police located the victim at the intersection and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver fled the scene […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Fox 59

Shooting on near eastside leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — At approximately 4:50 p.m. Thursday, IMPD was dispatched to the 1800 block of East Brookside Avenue on the city’s near east side on a call of a person injured. Police say other 911 calls came in as a person shot. When police arrived, they located an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 person dead after shooting in east side neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called for a person injured around 4:50 p.m. Thursday at 1800 block of Brookside Avenue. That’s a residential area northeast of the intersection of Commerce and Massachusetts avenues.
WTHR

Muncie police investigating 3rd homicide in a week

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Police is investigating the city’s third homicide in a week, all of which are believed to be connected. Police received information Thursday about a possible dead body in the area of 475 East and South Windsor Road. Officers arrived and found the body of...
MUNCIE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#East Side#Violent Crime
WISH-TV

83-year-old man dies in New Castle home fire

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — An 83-year-old man has died in a house fire in New Castle, according to the police and fire authorities. He’s been identified as William A. Miller, 83. The New Castle Fire Department and New Castle Police Department responded to a fire at 5:21 a.m. Friday at the 2500 block of Washington Street.
NEW CASTLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

IMPD detail investigation into missing Indy dad, children

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released a timeline detailing their missing persons investigation into Kyle Moorman and his three young children after the bodies of Moorman and the kids were found in a pond on Indy’s southwest side. After family and friends of Kyle Moorman expressed frustration in the search efforts conducted […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLFI.com

Suspect still at large after early morning shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - A suspect is still at large after an early morning shooting in Lafayette. Lafayette Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 2:00 Friday morning. It took place on Veterans Memorial Parkway, near State Road 38 East and U.S. 52. Officers say two cars...
LAFAYETTE, IN
TheDailyBeast

Triple Homicide Was Part of Botched Home Invasion by Victim’s Friends, Family Says

A close family member of an Indiana man whose remains were found Thursday has claimed he was killed by his friends, who then went to his house and killed his great aunt and grandpa. The Muncie Police Department has not confirmed any details about their homicide investigation into 19-year-old Kyler Musick’s death or whether he was related to the deceased pair, but they did say they were investigating his death in conjunction with the double homicide of Malcolm Perdue, 69, and Kyndra Swift, 51. Police said family reported Musick missing Wednesday after they couldn’t contact him following the double murders at his family residence that day. The close family member, who was not identified, told FOX 59 that Musick was fatally shot in a park after going there with his friends, who then shot and killed Perdue and Swift during a botched home invasion. Police have arrested three suspects in the double homicide case, two of whom were identified as Daniel Lamar Jones and Devin Xavier Myers.
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 2 found dead in hot tub; no foul play suspected

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a hot tub on the city’s southeast side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 4400 block of Southport Trace Drive at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. That’s near Edgewood Avenue and Gray Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy