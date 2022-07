KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - What started as a car crash Saturday morning on Blue Ridge Boulevard ended up as a homicide. Officers and emergency crews responded at 10:30 a.m. to Blue Ridge near James A. Reed Road in regards to an injury accident. A vehicle had gone off the road and struck a tree. As police approached the car, they saw the driver, an adult man, slumped over. He had been shot, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO