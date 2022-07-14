ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heat Advisory issued for Palo Duro Canyon by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-14 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 18:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the Great Salt Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Davis; Salt Lake; Tooele The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Salt Lake County in northern Utah South central Davis County in northern Utah East central Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 715 PM MDT * At 649 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stansbury Park, or 12 miles north of Tooele, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stansbury Park, Lake Point and Antelope Island State Park. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 95 and 113. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 2 to 3 feet on Pyramid Lake. * WHERE...Pyramid, Lahontan and Rye Patch. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Washoe. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
CARSON CITY, NV
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Cache Valley, Utah Portion by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cache Valley, Utah Portion HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperatures up to 100 possible. * WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Judith Basin, Meagher, Pondera, Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 12:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Judith Basin; Meagher; Pondera; Teton The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pondera County in north central Montana North central Meagher County in central Montana Northwestern Judith Basin County in central Montana Eastern Teton County in north central Montana Chouteau County in north central Montana Cascade County in central Montana * Until 115 PM MDT. * At 1213 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Choteau to 14 miles north of White Sulphur Springs, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Great Falls, Conrad, Choteau, Fort Benton, Stanford, Fairfield, Belt, Dutton, Geraldine, Fort Shaw, Brady, The Knees, Highwood, Black Eagle, Geyser, Fort Shaw, Power, Carter, Neihart and Floweree. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Halifax, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 13:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Campbell; Halifax; Pittsylvania The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Campbell County in central Virginia Northeastern Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia Northwestern Halifax County in south central Virginia * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 131 PM EDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms was located between Altavista, Hodges, and Long Island, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Altavista Hurt Hodges Gladys Long Island Straightstone and Cody. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 17:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yavapai FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM MST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 645 PM MST this evening for a portion of west central Arizona, including the following county, Yavapai. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Inland Kenedy, Jim Hogg, Northern Hidalgo, Zapata by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Inland Kenedy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Zapata PATCHY FOG THIS MORNING Surface observations and satellite imagery indicate that patchy fog, perhaps locally dense, has developed across Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Kenedy, and northern Hidalgo Counties. Visibilities are generally 5 to 7 miles, but could be as low as 1 mile. The fog should dissipate by 9 AM CDT. Morning motorists traveling through these areas are urged to reduce speed, use low beam headlights, and avoid following other vehicles too closely when encountering fog.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 06:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Red Willow Areas of localized dense fog are possible until 800 AM CDT across Red Willow, Decatur and Norton counties. Motorists may encounter visibility down to a mile or less at times. Please use caution if out traveling this morning.
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 17:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Blanco; Gillespie; Kendall; Kerr The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Kerr County in south central Texas West central Blanco County in south central Texas Gillespie County in south central Texas Northwestern Kendall County in south central Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 510 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Willow City, or 11 miles northeast of Fredericksburg, moving southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Comfort, Ingram, Stonewall, Camp Verde, Tivydale, Kerrville-Schreiner Park, Rocky Hill, Rocky Creek, Hye, Blumenthal, Center Point, Albert, Grapetown, Luckenbach, Cain City, Old Tunnel State Park, Willow City and LBJ State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLANCO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; Victoria AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog have developed over the inland coastal plains of south Texas early this morning. Visibilities are expected to be from 1 to 2 miles with a few locations seeing visibilities of a quarter of mile or less at times. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road.
BEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 17:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Elko County through 630 PM PDT At 605 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Oasis, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oasis and Silver Zone Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Fisher, Haskell, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Fisher; Haskell; Jones; McCulloch; Nolan; Runnels; San Saba; Shackelford; Sterling; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...High temperatures of 103 degrees or higher expected. * WHERE...Big Country, Concho Valley, and Heartland counties. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 2 PM to 9 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Very hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax; Prince William; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Charles County in southern Maryland Northeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia Southeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia Southeastern Prince William County in northern Virginia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 419 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dumfries, or near Quantico, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Waldorf, Dale City, La Plata, Quantico, Montclair, Triangle, Dumfries, Cherry Hill, Bryans Road, Potomac Heights, Pomfret, Port Tobacco Village, Marbury, Widewater, Port Tobacco, Garrisonville, Ironsides, Ripley, Arkendale and Rison. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 23:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jefferson; Saline THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 471 TO EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEBRASKA THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA JEFFERSON SALINE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CRETE, FAIRBURY, AND WILBER.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 05:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110. * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallas, Ellis, Hill, Johnson, Tarrant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Dallas; Ellis; Hill; Johnson; Tarrant The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Johnson County in north central Texas Southeastern Tarrant County in north central Texas Northwestern Hill County in central Texas Western Ellis County in north central Texas Southwestern Dallas County in north central Texas * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1215 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Midlothian, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Cedar Hill, Burleson, Waxahachie, Cleburne, Midlothian, Crowley, Kennedale, Everman, Keene, Joshua, Alvarado, Rendon, Ovilla, Venus, Itasca and Grandview. This includes the following highways Interstate 35W between mile markers 4 and 43. Interstate 35E between mile markers 374 and 383, and between mile markers 400 and 402. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; Lower Washington County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures near 110 expected around lower St George, up to 106 around Lake Powell. Limited overnight recovery is expected with lows only reaching the lower 80s in St George and near 80 at Lake Powell. * WHERE...Lower Washington County and Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
KANE COUNTY, UT

