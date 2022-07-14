ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals' Jessie Bates: Doubtful to see extension

 4 days ago

It's unlikely that Bates and the Bengals will come to terms on a contract extension before Friday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline...

CBS Sports

Bobby Wagner on move to Rams: 'I didn't want to leave Seattle,' but 'home was the next-best thing for me'

Earlier this offseason, Bobby Wagner was released as a cap casualty after 10 seasons starring for the Seattle Seahawks -- a stint that included eight Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro selections (six first team and two second team), as well as a Super Bowl and an appearance on the Hall of Fame's All-2010s Team. Less than a month later, Wagner signed a five-year contract with the division rival Los Angeles Rams.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Taylor (shoulder) from the restricted list Monday. Taylor was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Before he was deactivated Thursday, Taylor missed three consecutive games with a right shoulder injury. It's unclear if the time on the restricted list plus the All-Star break will provide sufficient healing time for Taylor, who could go on the 10-day injured list if he isn't available for the Royals' first game of the second half Friday against the Rays. Taylor, who has served as Kansas City's everyday center fielder this season, wrapped up the first half with a .264/.340/.385 slash line to go with five home runs, one stolen base, 26 runs and 24 RBI across 236 plate appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Bruins' Jack Ahcan: Signs one-year extension

Ahcan signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Bruins on Sunday, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports. Ahcan made six appearances for Boston last season, scoring one goal, but he spent most of the campaign with Providence, where he totaled six goals and 23 points across 45 games. He'll have an opportunity to secure a role at the NHL level to start the 2022-23 season, but it's unlikely he cracks fantasy relevancy.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Permits three runs in no-decision

Gomber registered a no-decision during Sunday's 8-3 loss to Pittsburgh, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings. Gomber surrendered an unearned run in the first inning and two earned runs in the third after two walks came home on a two-out Jake Marisnick double. The 28-year-old has assembled a decent four-start stretch to open July -- featuring 4.15 ERA across 21.2 innings -- after compiling a 6.55 ERA through his first 14 turns. Gomber concludes the first half with a 5.97 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 67 strikeouts in 89 innings across 18 starts.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Bills' Stefon Diggs, Von Miller trying to recruit Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden to Buffalo

Stefon Diggs doesn't envision teaming up with his brother, Trevon, anytime soon. But the star Bills wide receiver would settle for another Pro Bowl cornerback joining him in Buffalo. Hours after former Steelers standout Joe Haden recently shared video of himself working out at UCLA, Diggs tagged the Bills in a re-post of the video, indicating he'd like Buffalo to explore signing the free agent defensive back, a close friend who's also worked out alongside the wideout this offseason, per NYup.com.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Starting Sunday on short rest

Ashby will start Sunday's series finale against the Giants in San Francisco, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Jason Alexander had been listed as the Brewers' probable starter for Sunday, but the team will go with Ashby on three days' rest instead. The reason for the change was not immediately available. Ashby went 4.1 innings his last time out and has failed to complete five innings in four of his last five starts around an IL stint with left forearm inflammation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Tagged with four runs

Rogers (4-9) allowed four runs on seven hits over six innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against Philadelphia. Rogers turned in three scoreless innings to begin Sunday's contest. The Phillies broke out in the fourth, plating four runs in the frame, including a two-run shot from Yairo Munoz. It was the first time Rogers completed six innings since his April 28 win in Washington. The 24-year-old saw his ERA rise slightly to 5.46 with a 78:39 K:BB through 84 innings entering the All-Star break.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Moustakas was activated from the COVID-19-related injured list Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Moustakas will be ready to go following the All-Star break after he was activated from the COVID list Monday. The 33-year-old has produced a .210 batting average with five homers, 20 RBI, 24 runs and two stolen bases over 205 at-bats in 63 games this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Daniel Lynch: Pulled after 3.2 innings

Lynch gave up three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings in a 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision. It was another lackluster performance for Lynch, who gave up three earned runs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Called up, will start Sunday

The Pirates recalled Wilson from Triple-A Indianapolis and will have him start Sunday's game against the Rockies in Colorado, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Reliever Chase De Jong (knee) was placed on the 15-day injured list to open up a spot on the active roster for Wilson, who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Stuart Fairchild: Retreats to bench Sunday

Fairchild is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Fairchild had started in three of the Reds' past four games, going 2-for-8 with a solo home run and a pair of walks over that stretch. Though the Reds have a spot available in the outfield for the series finale with the lefty-hitting Tyler Naquin taking a seat against Cardinals southpaw Steven Matz, manager David Bell will bypass the righty-hitting Fairchild for the starting assignment and instead go with Matt Reynolds as Naquin's replacement in the lineup.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Yankees' Ryan Weber: Notches three-inning save

Weber earned the save over the Red Sox on Saturday, pitching three scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one batter. Weber made his first big-league appearance since July 2 -- and just his third in the majors this season -- and ended up closing out the game after Jameson Taillon covered the first six innings. Weber came in with the Yankees holding a nine-run lead, so he was credited with his first career big-league save despite facing very little stress. He's allowed only one earned run over 7.2 innings for New York this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Benintendi (personal) from the restricted list Monday. Benintendi was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .317/.386/.401 slash line to go with three home runs, two stolen bases, 37 RBI and 37 runs across 363 plate appearances. As a veteran player with an expiring contract on a non-contending team, Benintendi will be a prime candidate to be dealt elsewhere ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Mashes third homer

Pasquantino went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday. Pasquantino went deep off Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano in the top of the 10th inning with a two-run blast off the foul pole that cashed in the automatic runner from second. The two-hit game lifted Pasquantino's average to .206 on the season. The 24-year-old rookie has had some difficulty adjusting to the big leagues since being called up from Triple-A on June 29, but he has begun to show some signs of life by hitting two home runs over the past week. The highly-touted prospect is expected to play first base every day for the Royals over the second half of the season, and there could be plenty more power production waiting in his bat.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Jessie Bates contract drama: Eight potential trade destinations for Bengals' disgruntled star safety

Jessie Bates III and the Bengals have been a seamless match for the last four years, but now it's unclear when, or if, the two sides will team up again. Friday's deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term contracts came and went without a new deal for the veteran safety. Now, with Bates having no intentions of playing under the tag in 2022, it's fair to wonder: is it simply a matter of time until he suits up elsewhere?
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Wyatt Mills: Finding success in KC

Mills has a 3.18 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 5.2 innings since he was called up by the Royals. Mills has kept runs off the board in five of his six appearances, and he's earned two holds. He's been slightly more effective than he was with the Mariners to begin the season. The right-hander owns a 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB across 14.1 innings between the two teams, though his 2.33 FIP suggests he's seen a little bad luck, which could lead to modest improvements in the second half of the campaign.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Alex Jackson: Activated and optioned

The Brewers reinstated Jackson (finger) from the 10-day injured list Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Nashville. Milwaukee already has three catchers on its 26-man active roster (Omar Narvaez, Victor Caratini and Pedro Severino), so Jackson won't join the big club even though he's made a full recovery from the left middle finger sprain that landed him on the IL on June 10. Jackson recently wrapped a five-game rehab assignment between the Brewers' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate and Nashville, during which he went 3-for-9 with a double, five walks and a run scored.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Sebastian Rivero: Heads back to minors

The Royals optioned Rivero to Double-A Northwest Arkansas following Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays. Kansas City needed to open up space on the 26-man active roster with 10 players set to return from the restricted list in advance of the team's first game out of the All-Star break next weekend, so Rivero was a logical candidate to return to the minors. After his call-up Thursday when a wave of players were deactivated for the series in Toronto due to their vaccination statuses, Rivero started twice and appeared off the bench in the other two contests of the four-game slate, going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts.
KANSAS CITY, MO

