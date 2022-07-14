ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Lost Touch With a Friend During the Pandemic? Now's the Time to Reconnect, According to Science

By Sam Manzella
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

It is, and I cannot emphasize this enough, rough out here. Between the global COVID-19 pandemic, numerous attacks on Americans’ basic civil rights , and an economic recession looming on the horizon, many of us are too preoccupied with staying afloat to consistently show up for our friends and loved ones.

So, if you’ve fallen out of touch with a former bestie, you’re not alone, but right now might be the perfect moment to reconnect.

A recent report from the American Psychological Association (APA) found a link between reaching out to a long-lost friend and an increase in “positive feelings” for all parties involved.

Researchers conducted a series of experiments with more than 5,900 participants to gauge how well people understood the impact of a genuine attempt to reconnect.

By and large, participants who initiated these rekindling convos underestimated just how much a friendly call or text “to catch up” was appreciated by the recipient.

It’s no wonder these small acts of compassion are so well-received, especially now. COVID-19-related isolation and other stressors have wreaked havoc on our collective mental health . In fact, a World Health Organization (WHO) report from March observed a staggering 25 percent increase in the prevalence of anxiety and depression worldwide in the first year of the pandemic alone. And, as we know, parenting can often be lonely in even the most ideal circumstances.

“I think people often hesitate to reach out for various reasons, which can include not fully understanding the benefits of reaching out,” Peggy Liu, PhD, the report’s lead author, told Healthline . “I hope our research removes one of those barriers — people likely will appreciate you reaching out more than you expect.” Take it from Dr. Liu and don’t overthink it — if you’ve been looking for a sign to call up to rekindle your friendship with an old pal, this is it.

If you’re erring on the side of COVID cautiousness amid news of the hyper-contagious BA.5 variant , no worries. You don’t have to spring for an elaborate in-person catch-up. Even a quick and kind email can do the trick.

Before you go, check out some of our favorite mental health apps for a little extra TLC to your brain:
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J7GL7_0gg2Yv1B00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Man Asks Couple to ‘Control Their Children’ on a Midnight Flight — & Reddit Supports Him

Flying with young children is exhausting. While you’re trying to check in luggage, find the gate, keep everyone fed, and squeeze through the aisles with your bags and kids (and sometimes carseats), your little ones are trying to keep up while in a new environment and likely feeling over-stimulated, anxious, excited, and tired. So, yeah, a little crankiness is to be expected. But one man on Reddit had exactly zero patience when seated in front of a family of four on a recent flight — and he had the audacity to ask the stressed out parents to “control their children” on the airplane.
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

How Has the Pandemic Impacted Your Romantic Relationship?

External stressors that impact romantic relationships include job demands and economic hardship. COVID-19–related external stress is likely to increase harmful dyadic processes such as withdrawal and hostility. Through proactive planning, postpandemic relationships can both survive and thrive. Many individuals who entered the pandemic as part of a couple were...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Health Digest

Research Reveals Reconnecting With Old Friends May Boost Mental Health

Reaching out to old friends is an act of vulnerability. Putting ourselves out there leaves us open to the potential for rejection. As a result, we may shy away from reaching out at all. Hope Arnold, a licensed clinical social worker, writes via RO DBT Denver that patients often communicate fears of interrupting the other person, being an inconvenience, or assuming the person is too busy to interact.
MENTAL HEALTH
Phys.org

Friends enjoy being reached out to more than we think

People consistently underestimate how much others in their social circle might appreciate an unexpected phone call, text or email just to say hello, and the more surprising the connection, the greater the appreciation, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. "People are fundamentally social beings and enjoy connecting...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Mental Health#Americans
SheKnows

5 Reasons Your Child Is Hungry All the Time

Click here to read the full article. From the first moment your newborn baby is placed in your arms, what they eat is one of your biggest concerns. Breast milk or formula? When should you wean? And what do you do if you have a picky eater who won’t eat anything you put in front of them? An issue that’s not often tackled is why your child is hungry all the time. While some kids might simply have a healthy appetite, an insatiable hunger could be a sign that there’s something else going on. Here are five common reasons some kids...
KIDS
Tracey Folly

Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest. This is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drive the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. The moment the heart stops is considered time of death. But does death overtake our mind immediately afterward or does it slowly creep in?
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Fort Worth

Unvaccinated pregnant woman rushed to hospital after realizing that she had no fetal movement for the whole day while positive on Covid-19, changes mind over Covid-19 vaccines

In the last couple of weeks, the number of new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations has been constantly on the rise, prompting new pandemic guidance, including wearing face masks in indoor places, for most of the counties across the country. The Times’ Covid-19 tracker shows a rising number of cases since late June, a trend that is expected to continue in the upcoming period. Currently, the 14-day average is 15% higher, showing 130,073 new cases on average per day.
TEXAS STATE
Fatherly

The Scientific Reason Spouses Cheat On Business Trips

Plenty of cheating spouses are satisfied with their relationship, and do not commit infidelity with the intent of destroying their marriages or their spouses. Still, they cheat. And these individuals more often than not do so on a business trip. Part of the reason for the venue is that they believe that what their spouses don’t know will not hurt them. But a growing body of research shows that there are other signs of a cheating spouse than one with the opportunity or ability to get away with it, though that’s a requirement. Many husbands and wives cheat while traveling for work because they want a break from themselves. It is not about sex, it’s about escapism.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
SheKnows

Declutter Your Countertops With This $5 Tool That Keeps Your Paper Plates in One Hidden Place

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The sexiest word in the Dictionary is the word “declutter.” Organizing and decluttering are such a turn on and we go bananas anytime we see a product that can make our lives easier. Whether it be our closets or our kitchen, there’s always a way to organize the things we have. And if you’re in a household with little ones, it’s essential to have some form of organization.
HOME & GARDEN
SheKnows

This Mom Confronted Her Husband About Resenting Their Daughter's Gender & Reddit is Fully Supporting Her

Click here to read the full article. Reddit is rallying around a mom who called out her husband for his treatment of their 6-year-old daughter, whose pseudonym is Lily. The trouble first started when her husband found out that they were having a girl. She could tell he was disappointed by the news, as he had planned on having a son. After Lily was born, her dad chose to do activities like football, rugby and boxing with her. This doesn’t bother the mom, who sees how much her daughter enjoys those sporty pursuits. Lately, though, things have taken an “uncomfortable” turn....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Reddit Gave the Most Surprisingly Thoughtful Advice & Validation to This Burned-Out Dad

Click here to read the full article. Sometimes the internet can be a genuinely kind, warm place to be. A dad took to Reddit to speak candidly about his difficult feelings on being a parent and the community came together to offer suggestions, support, general wisdom — and a surprising amount of grace. “I don’t know if I want my kids anymore,” he began. “I’m a 26 y/o divorced dad with an almost 2 y/o son who I have about 30% of the time. I also watch my ex-wife’s 6 y/o during this time.” The Reddit user explained that he’s suffered from...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Customers ‘Can’t Imagine Life Without’ With This Incredibly Customizable Memory Foam Maternity Pillow That’s 24% Off

Click here to read the full article. Nine months seems so far away, but it comes quicker than you think. With it comes all the hormones, food cravings, and, of course, discomfort. No one wants the discomfort, but it’s always there in some form or another. From cramps, hip pain, to even back pain, there’s always something that stops you in your tracks. That’s where the pregnancy care packs come in handy. It’s got your heating pads, and cooling pads, and no pack is complete without your handy maternity pillow. To put it bluntly, maternity pillows are a godsend. They provide...
SheKnows

These ‘Insanely Comfortable’ Slippers Are the Perfect Dupe for the Tiktok-Famous Pillow Slides — Now 40% Off on Amazon

Click here to read the full article. So there are quite a few things TikTok has made us buy on Amazon — from home organization products to dupes we were so quick to buy. This time around, it’s an Amazon famous dupe for a TikTok famous product. A TikToker by the name of @bbyklaric was one of many who showed off her Pillow Slides, making everyone want to snag a pair of their own. But the Pillow Slides can be a bit pricey for some, leaving many to go on the hunt for a perfect dupe. Thus, Amazon shoppers found an...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Your Dogs Will Feel Like Royalty In This Adirondack Outdoor Pet Bed At Costco

Click here to read the full article. There’s nothing we like to do more on a nice summer day than sit out in our Adirondack chair, enjoying the beautiful weather, relaxing, and thinking about life. But we can’t be the only ones who feel a pang of guilt when we look over and see the dog sitting on a dirty, hot patch of ground when we’re basically sitting in summer’s answer to a throne. What’s the solution? It’s not overcompensating with doggy treats, nor is it allowing your 80 pound golden lab to sit in your lap. Costco has the...
PET SERVICES
SheKnows

SheKnows

58K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy