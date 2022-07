ASHEBORO N.C. – A local man was killed in a shooting in Asheboro earlier this month and now police are asking for information from the public. According to information from Robbie Brown Asst Chief and of the Asheboro Police Department just before midnight on July 9th 2022, officers responded to a disorderly call for service at 219 Dunlap Street in Asheboro. When they arrived they located a Hispanic male laying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshots wounds.

ASHEBORO, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO