ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, IL

Charleston Police: Man arrested in connection to domestic battery

By Cassandra Smith
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vWenM_0gg2YKne00

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Police Department arrested a man in connection to a domestic battery situation.

In a Facebook post , officials said the Charleston Police Department got a domestic battery report on Adams Avenue. The investigation led to the arrest of 35-year-old Christopher Carrara last week.

According to the police report, a woman said Carrara threw a cigarette in her face, grabbed her by her head and pulled her around. When the woman told Carrara she was leaving, Carrara tackled her and would not let her go. The woman said Carrara told her that if the cops showed up, he would beat her badly before officers could get to her.

Carrara was charged with felony domestic battery with prior history. He was placed in the Coles County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WCIA

One dead after overnight shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Last night Champaign Police went to E. Green Street after reports of shots fired. Approximately 9:06pm CPD responded to the 200 Block of E. Green Street where a 46 year old Joshua E. Berg from Urbana had been shot with life threatening injuries. CPD said they rendered medical aid and he was transported to Carle Hospital where he later died at 9:30pm.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Police: 1 dead, another man arrested for murder

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE:. Around 9 Friday night, Illini Police sent out an alert that shots were fired on the 200 block of E Green Street in Champaign. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 46-year-old male with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died due to his injuries.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Danville pastor urges others to help police find teen’s killer

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Pastor Frank McCullough of Mt. Olive Church in Danville is offering a monetary reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a teenager’s killer. “Clergy is always praying. But I believe there’s a little something else that we can do,” McCullough said. McCullough reached out to over 20 others […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Large police presence in Rantoul

(UPDATE) — Rantoul Deputy Chief Justin Bouse gave some further details surrounding the large police presence. Bouse stated officers responded to an apartment building around 11 a.m. Friday after someone reported their car had been damaged overnight. That person tried to confront the suspect, then saw them shove a handgun into a backpack. The suspect […]
RANTOUL, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
Charleston, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WCIA

Decatur Police issue 20 DUI arrests

DECAUTR, Ill. (WCIA)–The Decatur Police Department held a “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click it or Ticket” safety campaigns during the Fourth of July weekend. DPD made 20 DUI arrests and 2 seatbelt citations during the fourth of July weekend. DPD said they joined forces with more than 200 state and local law […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Man dead after deadly crash in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– At approximately 11:12pm on July 15th Decatur Police were dispatched to the intersection of Water Street and Mound Road to a man asleep at the wheel in a Chrysler 300. While the DPD and DFD were arriving, the man fled the scene driving west on Mound Road. The man re-ended a man […]
WCIA

Champaign Police investigate deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police officials said they are investigating after a domestic dispute turned into a deadly shooting Thursday. In a news release, police officials said officers were called around 5:45 a.m. to an area near Beardsley Avenue and 5th Street. When police arrived, they found a 34-year-old woman who was shot. They immediately started providing medical treatment and got her to the hospital. She later died.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the woman who was killed in a shooting Thursday morning in Champaign. Northrup identified the woman as 34-year-old Latoya C. Gwin of Champaign. According to Northrup and Champaign Police officers, Gwin was involved in a domestic dispute that resulted in a gun being fired. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Neighbors react to morning shooting in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People are stunned after learning one of their neighbors was shot this morning and later died. It started as a quiet morning in Champaign in the area of Beardsley and Fifth Street, until neighbors woke up to the sound of gunfire just after 5 a.m. Champaign Police arrived to find 34-year-old […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police set up crime scene Thursday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a heavy police presence in a Champaign neighborhood Thursday morning. It happened near Beardsley Avenue and 5th Street. Authorities had a home taped off. WCIA crews saw the Crime Scene Unit there, as well as detectives. Champaign Police officials have not yet provided...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wibqam.com

Seven cars and a town hall were vandalized in Vermillion Co.

VERMILLION CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A community hit hard by vandalism is looking for answers. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in Universal, Indiana during the overnight hours between June 29 and June 30. Several homes, a shed, the town hall, a playground and...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Overnight deadly crash in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Around 6:48pm on July 15th the Decatur Police department was dispatched to the scene of a car accident in the intersection of Martin Luther King drive and Mound Road. The driver of a gray 2015 Toyota Camry traveling south on Martin Luther King drive was traveling the left hand driving lane went […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WCIA

Crime Stoppers searching for shots-fired suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers needs more information about a shots-fired investigation where property was hit. It happened earlier this month in Decatur. Nobody was hurt, but homes were hit by gunfire, and several shell casings were recovered from the scene. Police were called to North Taylor Avenue and West Rattan Avenue July […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Police: 12-year-old in stable condition after being shot

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A 12-year-old juvenile was sent to the hospital after being shot, police say the juvenile is now in stable condition. The Decatur Police Department reports on July 13, officers responded to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in reference to a 12-year-old juvenile with an apparent gun shot wound.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police: 12-year-old hurt in Wednesday shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 12-year-old is fighting for life after they were shot Wednesday afternoon in Decatur. Decatur Police officials said that officers responded to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital at 2:12 p.m. for a report of a patient with an apparent gunshot wound. They learned that the victim was just 12 years old and their wound was considered life-threatening.
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

14-year-old fatally shot outside home identified

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — A 14 year old boy Danville boy who was fatally shot on Monday has been identified as Ronald Miller, Jr. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said Miller’s family has been notified. Police say they responded to a shots fired call around11:30 p.m. Monday in...
DANVILLE, IL
WTHI

Teen formally charged in Chloe Carroll case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A teen suspect in the Chloe Carroll Case appeared in a Vigo County court via Zoom Wednesday afternoon. Montez Ellington Jr. was formally charged with five charges involving the case. This includes murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness. This also includes two charges of firearm enhancement.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WAND TV

Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A motorcyclist was killed in a Friday evening crash in Decatur, according to Decatur Police. On Friday at 6:48 p.m. Decatur Police Officers responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King and Mound Rd in reference to a crash. Police said the initial investigation revealed that a...
DECATUR, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Jury finds Pritcher guilty of murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A jury returned a guilty verdict Thursday afternoon in the murder trial of Brandon Pritcher. Pritcher was convicted of the murder of his 7-year-old son Leeam. Pritcher was arrested in September of 2020 after authorities were called to the 3100 block of South 9 1/2 Street for an unresponsive child. […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WCIA

WCIA

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy