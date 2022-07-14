Presumptive monkeypox case being investigated in Williamson County

FILE – This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions,… Read More

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD) is investigating a presumptive case of monkeypox within the county.

WCCHD is waiting for results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to confirm the case. They are coordinating with the Texas Department of State Health Services and the CDC.

The resident was infected while traveling outside of the county, a press release from WCCHD said. The person did not have any close contacts while infectious, and did not require hospitalization. They are isolating at home.

WCCHD said the threat of monkeypox to the general Williamson County population remains low, and the virus does not spread easily between people without close contact.

The CDC is reporting 42 cases of monkeypox in Texas as of Thursday. For more information and prevention tips, visit the CDC’s website.

Austin Public Health reported nine confirmed cases of monkeypox in Travis County.

The early cases of monkeypox reported in Travis County were travel-related, health leaders said. The virus is now moving through community spread “and it is possible for spread to occur,” Dr. Desmar Walkes, the Austin-Travis County health authority, said.