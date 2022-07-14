ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Bears Hold Tryout Camp

By Brian Rudman
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26nZ53_0gg2XHBg00

BALDWINSVILLE, NY – The Binghamton Black Bears are starting to gear up for the 2022-23 season as they fill their roster out.

They began their tryout camp in Baldwinsville on Thursday, it will continue into Friday.

The Black Bears went 59-32 during the 2021-22 season, making the playoffs but losing to the Danbury Hat Tricks in the first round by a score of 2 games to 1.

Tyson Kirkby scored the overtime winner in game 1, before the Black Bears fell in overtime in game 2 and lost 5-3 in game 3.

Binghamton will open up their second season in the FPHL on Friday, October 14th at 7 p.m. when they host the Elmira Mammoth’s.

