Average rent for Manhattan apartment soars above $5,000 a month in June
Prices have soared to a jaw-dropping record high for renters in Manhattan. For the first time, the average rent for an apartment in Manhattan rose above $5,000 a month in June. That's up nearly 30% from a year ago. MORE NEWS: 7 On Your Side Investigates: New York City eviction notices double, and help is running out
Many people are struggling financially, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, going to bed every night worried they'll be evicted. Dan Krauth has the story.The average price for a three-bedroom apartment climbed to a staggering $9,469 a month. That's more than $2,000 more than a year ago. Meanwhile, the average price for a one-bedroom apartment is $4,278, up more than $800 from a year ago. But how long will prices keep going up? Experts say looking toward the fall and into next year, prices are more likely to level off than drop.
