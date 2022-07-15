ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Average rent for Manhattan apartment soars above $5,000 a month in June

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V11oE_0gg2X6Yw00

Prices have soared to a jaw-dropping record high for renters in Manhattan.

For the first time, the average rent for an apartment in Manhattan rose above $5,000 a month in June.

That's up nearly 30% from a year ago.

MORE NEWS: 7 On Your Side Investigates: New York City eviction notices double, and help is running out

Many people are struggling financially, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, going to bed every night worried they'll be evicted. Dan Krauth has the story.

The average price for a three-bedroom apartment climbed to a staggering $9,469 a month.

That's more than $2,000 more than a year ago.

Meanwhile, the average price for a one-bedroom apartment is $4,278, up more than $800 from a year ago.

But how long will prices keep going up?

Experts say looking toward the fall and into next year, prices are more likely to level off than drop.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,
terms of use apply.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYC ACC sees 25% increase in surrendered animals

NEW YORK -- New York City's animal care shelters are overwhelmed with a larger numbers of surrendered animals, and in many cases, the people dropping them off blame inflation and hard financial times.A pet adoption event in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, on Saturday got some dogs and cats out of the system and into people's home.There were so many cats and kittens to choose from for 6-year-old Maelyn Havens, of Brooklyn, who was inside a mobile pet adoption van in Bay Ridge with parents Duval and Erika."And I love cute cats," Maelyn said.She quickly found the one and named her "Cookie.""She...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

More Affordable Parts of Brooklyn, Queens See Big Rent Increases

As the average rent in Manhattan surpasses $5,000 a month for the first time, the latest report from brokerage MNS finds that even more affordable parts of Brooklyn and Queens saw some of the largest rent increases in the past month. In Brooklyn, MNS finds that average rents increased in...
BROOKLYN, NY
ABCNY

Central Park 'Italy Run' celebrates Italian heritage

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- There was a celebration of Italian heritage on Saturday morning in Central Park. The 'Italy Run' was sold out - with more than five thousand runners taking part. The four-mile run was organized by the consulate general of Italy, Ferrero North America, and the New...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Rose, NY
Manhattan, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Society
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for Trio at 27-19 Thomson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Trio, a ten-story mixed-use building at 27-19 Thomson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens. Developed by Thomson Development, the structure yields 30 residences and 5,039 square feet of lower-level retail space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 11 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $88,835 to $187,330.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Heavy rainfall causes street flooding in parts of NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Street flooding was reported in areas of New York City after heavy rain fell Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for much of the New York City as strong showers and thunderstorms made their way across the city. The flood advisory was in effect for Manhattan, Queens […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Eyewitness News
ABCNY

Broadway show 'Paradise Square' closes Sunday amid legal turmoil

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- "Paradise Square," the Broadway show that was nominated for 10 Tony awards, is closing Sunday amid lawsuits and allegations of financial mismanagement that include not paying the performers after it failed to get strong ticket sales. Paradise Square is about relations between Black and Irish...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Garnette Report

Hottest New Restaurants: From Harlem to The East Village

The restaurant industry in NYC is always moving forward and keeping up with trends. It can be overwhelming to keep up with the emergence of new restaurants in NYC. In addition, it can be tough to decipher which of the new restaurants is truly living up to the hype. Many people attend new restaurants just so they can say that they went there, not so they can enjoy the food. It’s common that many new restaurants impress with their exclusivity but end up disappointing their customers with their food offerings. Furthermore, it’s more thrilling of an experience to attain a spot at certain new restaurants than to eat their food. However, there are few new spots that kill it with their food and atmosphere. Here are the hottest new restaurants in Manhattan, from Harlem to the East Village.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must-Visit

The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles; arts and crafts to new merchandise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Stand-Up Burgers Opening First NYC Outpost in Midtown East

It’s no joke: Stand-Up Burgers is establishing its first New York City outpost in the Midtown East space formerly occupied by Italian restaurant Memoria. The completely vegan restaurant owned by parent company Veggie Grill signed a lease for 3,400 square feet at 1004 Second Avenue on the corner of East 53rd Street, adding to its, two locations in California and two in Chicago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bklyner.com

NYC's Best Ice Cream is in Brooklyn, Rent is up 27%, and other news

This past week has been rather slow in the news, with most of the local outlets picking up the same press releases, crime reports, and celebrity spotting. NYT focused on features like Where is Pete Panto? or How Dan Perlman, of ‘Flatbush Misdemeanors,’ Spends His Sundays (both good reads), and BKMag checked out Soul Summit.
BROOKLYN, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
112K+
Followers
13K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy