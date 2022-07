Just after it was announced that The Real Housewives of Orange County will be down two cast members, both of whom joined the Bravo franchise in Season 16, former star Tamra Judge is making a comeback. Page Six reports that Judge, who is currently starring in the second mashup of Bravo's Ultimate Girls Trip on Peacock, is returning for Season 17. "Tamra is thrilled to come back to the show, especially after feeling the fan love from her stint on 'Ultimate Girls Trip,'" an insider told the media outlet. "She can't wait to get back in the mix on 'RHOC' and see how she can shake up the dynamic." The show is expected to "revolve around Tamra," another source notes.

