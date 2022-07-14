ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

Weld County deputies recover $200K in stolen vehicles

By Nick Wills
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YojYI_0gg2WpDt00

WELD COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) – The investigational pursuit of a stolen skid steer led Weld County deputies to the discovery of stolen property estimated to carry a value in excess of $200,000.

Early Monday morning at roughly 8:30 a.m., the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said that they were responding to a report of a stolen skid steer, which is a piece of machinery that looks like a smaller-sized tractor with arms designed to lift heavy objects.

Do you recognize this deadly hit-and-run suspect car?

Once they arrived at the property on the 19000 block of Weld County Road 28, which is nine miles east of Platteville, two men fled the scene. After further inspection, the deputies didn’t find the skid steer, but what they did find was worth a lot more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GRO0Z_0gg2WpDt00
Weld County Sheriff’s Office recovers $200k in stolen vehicles east of Platteville (Credit: WCSO)

$200,000 worth of property recovered

  • Three stolen pickup trucks
  • A 40-foot long camper
  • A Jeep that had not been reported as stolen
    • presumed to be the target of an unreported theft

The Jeep’s value has not been added to the total figure as it is still the focus of an ongoing investigation, but aside from that, all vehicle owners have since been notified.

The two suspects who fled the property when deputies arrived are still on the run, but if you have any information in regards to their identity, or know anything that could lead to the closing of this investigation, please reach out to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You could be eligible for a reward if your input leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Denver

2 indicted on stealing $180,000 worth of vehicles from car dealerships

A grand jury indicted two people on 53 felony charges each related to several auto dealership thefts in Weld and Larimer counties. The Weld County District Attorney's Office says the thefts occurred in 2021.Prosecutors say Amanda Johnson and Jose Pizarro provided fake I.D. cards and would take vehicles on test drives, but never return. The eight stolen vehicles totaled nearly $180,000.Each defendant is being held on a $250,000 bond. They are expected to appear before a judge in August.
WELD COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Weld County, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Platteville, CO
City
Denver, CO
Weld County, CO
Cars
Local
Colorado Cars
Weld County, CO
Crime & Safety
KDVR.com

RV blazes after exploding in Aurora neighborhood

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An RV exploded and caught fire in an Aurora neighborhood Saturday morning. The RV was parked in the area of Exposition Avenue at Ohio Drive when Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a call around 8:15 a.m. about an explosion. Crews got the flames under control...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Man shot to death in Littleton on West Riverwalk Circle

One man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Littleton. It happened just after 3 a.m. on West Riverwalk Circle, not far from the Interstate 25 Belleview Avenue exit.Police said when officers responded to the scene they found a man who had been shot in the chest. He died a short time later.Investigators are looking for a white sedan and a white Honda CRV and said anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation should call Littleton police at (303) 794-1551.
LITTLETON, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Two people accused of stealing nearly $180,000-worth of vehicles from dealerships in Weld, Larimer counties

GREELEY, Colo. — Two people are accused of stealing $180,000-worth of vehicles from several dealerships in Weld and Larimer counties last year. Last week, a Weld County grand jury indicted Amanda Johnson and Jose Luis Pizarro on more than 50 felony charges related to an auto theft scheme, including one count each of violation of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act.
WELD COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#County Road#Property Crime#Jeep#Norther
CBS Denver

Woman dies in Denver after overnight shooting on Xenia Street

A woman has died after a shooting in east Denver. It happened overnight in the 1300 block of North Xenia Street, close to the Aurora border.  So far there's no word on a suspect in the case. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Driver charged in fatal January crash north of Boulder

The driver accused of causing a fatal head-on crash just north of Boulder in January is facing a charge of vehicular homicide. David Blattner, 51, was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular homicide- reckless, reckless driving, failing to stay in designated lane, driving with a restrained license and driving without a seat belt in connection with the crash that killed Erik Shepard, 27, on Jan. 20.
BOULDER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

1 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash in Aurora

DENVER – A man died, and another was injured, in a single-vehicle rollover crash early Friday morning in northwest Aurora, according to police. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near East 16th Ave. and North Dallas Street, according to Aurora police. A man driving a white Mitsubishi SUV was eastbound on 16th Ave. “at a high rate of speed,” police said.
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
highlandsranchherald.net

Possible kidnapping under investigation by Englewood police

The Englewood Police Department said Thursday it is investigating a woman's report of a possible kidnapping that she observed in Englewood on Tuesday morning. Heather Martin, who said she lives near Eastman Avenue and Grant Street in Englewood, told Colorado Community Media that she saw a woman who appeared to be trapped in a car speeding down Eastman.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
FOX31 Denver

Multiple people injured during officer-involved shooting in LoDo

DENVER (KDVR) — Multiple people were injured in an early morning officer-involved shooting on Larimer Street. According to the Denver Police Department, officers were in the 20th and Larimer Street area around 1:30 a.m. to monitor the LoDo crowd. The intersection is near many popular bars like the Larimer Beer Hall and the Marquis Theater. Officers were patrolling the area as bars let out their late-night crowds.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Routine traffic stop leads police to 23 pounds of meth, heroin, fentanyl

AVON, Colo. (KDVR) — An Eagle County traffic stop on Interstate 70 led deputies to a 23-pound drug bust. According to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team stopped a car for weaving down I-70 near the town of Avon. The driver was identified as 40-year-old Domingo Mendoza-Ceja of Denver.
AVON, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Police vow to continue search for LaShaya Stine

Six years later, Aurora Police say they are not giving up on finding LaShaya Stine. She disappeared in 2016 at around 2 a.m. near East Montview and North Peoria.Authorities are offering a $15,000 reward for anyone with more information about Stine's whereabouts. She would be 21 years old at this time.
AURORA, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy