OdySea Aquarium offers 7-day conservation research expedition

Step into the shoes (or fins) of a shark researcher on Expedition Shark. OdySea Aquarium announced it will host a 7-day conservation trip to Bahía de los Ángeles, Mexico for global research on a variety of shark species including whale sharks.

Expedition Shark, a guided, once-in-a-lifetime journey out to sea from Sept. 17 – 24 allows participants to work alongside powerhouse shark experts from OdySea Aquarium, The Sulikowski Shark and Fish Lab, and the Vermillion Sea Institute (known collectively as the Ocean Desert Alliance), a press release stated.

“The mission of OdySea Aquarium is to connect visitors with the world’s most fascinating sea life and Expedition Shark promises to deliver on that,” director of animal care and conservation at OdySea Aquarium, Dave Peranteau stated in the release.

“As one of the hosts of this conservation trip to Mexico, we are giving everyone involved the opportunity to contribute to global research and conservation of several shark species as well as the rare chance to get up-close to these majestic creatures like never before,” Peranteau stated. “We anticipate this trip will be incredibly rewarding and plan to add others in the future.”

Lucky participants will rotate between two daily sea excursions to satisfy their inner shark/whale shark passions and curiosities through both tagging and research.

Travel with renowned shark expert Dr. James Sulikowski, college professor, researcher, and Shark Week star as he and his OdySea Aquarium partners locate, identify, and tag various shark species off the coast in the hopes of pinpointing sacred shark birthing grounds.

Whale shark research provides the rare opportunity to swim alongside these behemoths, the release stated.

Participants will accompany the Vermilion Sea Institute and OdySea Aquarium experts on an exhilarating boat excursion to swim or snorkel beside docile whale sharks to collect data on these gentle giants’ individual checkerboard skin markings.

Data from the shark tagging and whale shark migration will be shared with researchers globally, making all the work (and exciting real-world opportunities) extremely impactful.

The release explained that participants can consider themselves true stewards of the sea after experiencing the adventure of Expedition Shark.

Space is limited and reservations are expected to fill quickly.

Proceeds from this trip benefit the OdySea Aquarium Foundation, which focuses on bringing underserved students from Title 1 schools to the aquarium for educational field trips.