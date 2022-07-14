ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

La La Island Vancouver: Bakery & Cafe on West Broadway

By foodgressing
foodgressing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly opened in the Kitsilano neighbourhood is La La Island Bakery & Cafe. It’s a beautiful, relaxing and spacious cafe where you would want to gather with friends, have a study session, or a...

foodgressing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

The biggest poutine festival in Montreal is back

Take your poutine game to the next level. In a city that is known for the best poutine around, it makes perfect sense to have a festival that celebrates Montreal’s most popular dish. What is Le Grand PoutineFest?. From July July 13 to July 31, Le Grand PoutineFest has...
FESTIVAL
Eater

The Saffy’s Crew Opens a Sunny East Hollywood Bakery and Coffee Destination

Bestia and Bavel’s Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis brought their shawarma and kebab-fueled Middle Eastern vision to life back in May with the opening of Saffy’s in East Hollywood. On July 14, the duo opened Saffy’s Coffee & Tea next door on Fountain Avenue, where they’re offering a selection of whole loaves of bread, pastries, cookies, tea, and, of course, coffee.
RESTAURANTS
InsideHook

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This July

Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. If you’re looking for a review of the new high-proof Jack Daniel’s, go here. Two new limited releases from the James B. Beam Distilling Company and Master Distiller Freddie Noe. These are the debut of an ongoing series of annual releases, featuring “some of James B. Beam Distilling Co.’s rarest and most unique liquids.” Jacob’s Well (108 proof) is a blend of two ultra-aged expressions: one 16-year-old traditional bourbon and one 15-year-old high-rye bourbon (if you like extra-aged bourbons with a lot of wood character and the right amount of rye spice, this is excellent). Meanwhile, Colonel James B. Beam goes the opposite direction — it’s an homage to the whiskeys made right after Prohibition. Here, they’re taking it off the still at a lower distillation proof and only aging for two years — it’s spicy, nutty and full of vanilla.
DRINKS
WDW News Today

New BoardWalk Deli Sandwich Shop Opening This Summer at Walt Disney World

Amid the changes to Disney’s BoardWalk, the new BoardWalk Deli will open this summer at Walt Disney World. Disney released images previewing some of the menu items. It will be a Northeastern-style deli with a brand-new menu that will include fresh deli sandwiches, fresh baked breads, and a selection of bakery items.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Broadway#Espresso#Food Drink#Matcha Latte
People

Starbucks Cold Drinks Are Half Off on Tuesdays in July

Tuesdays might just become the best day of the week thanks to Starbucks. Every "Tuesyay," as Starbucks calls them, the coffee chain is offering half-off handmade cold drinks, making it the perfect time to try the new Starbucks tropical refreshers. If refreshers aren't your thing, the deal also applies to...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

I Tried Martha Stewart’s Tequila-Based Cocktail, the Cointreau Kiss, and It May Become Your Favorite Summer Sip

I absolutely consider Martha Stewart to be the original lifestyle influencer. It’s easy to covet Martha’s way of life, but much of her content on her personal Instagram page can be a little out-of-touch to many (think: snapshots of her palatial estate grounds, galas, and dinners with famous friends). So when she recently posted a casual photo of a cocktail she dubbed the “Cointreau Kiss,” I was intrigued.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Instagram
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
12tomatoes.com

Pineapple Dream Bars

A refreshingly light dessert to share with friends or make for a pool party. Pineapple lovers unite!. I could eat half this tray myself. The lightness of the cool whip layered on top of a rich creamy white chocolate cream cheese filling with a crushed cookie crust. It will blow your socks off how easy and tasty this is. I know what I'll be bringing to my next potluck.
RECIPES
Gear Patrol

ONE Rocky Road Protein Bar Review: The Perfect Summertime Training Treat

National Ice Cream Day, recognized on the third Sunday in July each year, isn't just one of those holidays that sparks a half-baked hashtag. Signed into proclamation under sweets-loving president Ronald Reagan in 1984, this day marks the perfect mid-summer event to celebrate the dairy-based delicacy. For the fitness-enthused, though,...
FOOD & DRINKS
Parade

19 of the Very Best U.S. Ice Cream Shops for Fantastic Flavors Year-Round

Of all the sweet summertime treats, ice cream has to be at the top of the list. There's just no beating icy scoops piled high atop a crisp cone on a hot day. Kids love it. Adults too. And it's rare not to get giddy with anticipation as soon as the local truck starts making its rounds on lazy weekend afternoons. There's a reason we all scream for ice cream, but when it comes to which kind—anything goes these days.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Lootpress

7 Starbucks cold beverages under 15g of sugar

Customers can beat the heat with a variety of thirst-quenching cold beverages from Starbucks. For those looking for a refreshing sip to enjoy, here are seven Starbucks cold beverages that are full of flavor with less than 15 grams of sugar in a Grande (16 fl oz.) beverage. Cold coffee.
FOOD & DRINKS
CNET

Celebrate Summer With Goldbelly's Annual Ice Cream Party Sale

Goldbelly is having its annual Ice Cream Party Sale. Join the party and save up to 30% off your ice cream order. Get your favorite ice creams from around the country without the cost of travel. Goldbelly will deliver your frozen treats straight to your door. Worried about your ice cream melting during shipping? Goldbelly has got shipping down to a science, packing your items with care (and a little dry ice) to help your dessert survive the journey.
RESTAURANTS
Variety

Alma Finds Its Groove at the Grove; Noah Schnapp’s Milkshakes; ‘Golden Girls’ Experience in Beverly Hills

The prime corner restaurant space at The Grove has been a French bistro, a deluxe pastry shop and now, in perhaps its most useful incarnation, Alma, a casual taco and cocktail spot downstairs with a bigger menu of dishes from several regions of Mexico upstairs. The upstairs menu was designed as a celebratory experience by chefs from Mexico City’s Grupo Hunan. Alongside traditional preparations like chicken mole, grilled skirt steak, Ensenada lobster and lamb barbacoa, don’t miss the hard-to-find escamoles. Known as Mexican caviar, they’re the subtly flavored, nutty-tasting eggs of black agave ants and are paired with epazote and guacamole for a bucket-list tasting experience. Alma stocks more than 100 types of tequila and mezcal, the better to make cocktails like the fruity, well-balanced Pirinola with tequila, tamarindo and lime. 189 The Grove Dr., Suite H-10, Los Angeles.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy