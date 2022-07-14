La La Island Vancouver: Bakery & Cafe on West Broadway

The prime corner restaurant space at The Grove has been a French bistro, a deluxe pastry shop and now, in perhaps its most useful incarnation, Alma, a casual taco and cocktail spot downstairs with a bigger menu of dishes from several regions of Mexico upstairs. The upstairs menu was designed as a celebratory experience by chefs from Mexico City’s Grupo Hunan. Alongside traditional preparations like chicken mole, grilled skirt steak, Ensenada lobster and lamb barbacoa, don’t miss the hard-to-find escamoles. Known as Mexican caviar, they’re the subtly flavored, nutty-tasting eggs of black agave ants and are paired with epazote and guacamole for a bucket-list tasting experience. Alma stocks more than 100 types of tequila and mezcal, the better to make cocktails like the fruity, well-balanced Pirinola with tequila, tamarindo and lime. 189 The Grove Dr., Suite H-10, Los Angeles.
