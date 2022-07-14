ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City Council votes to strengthen abortion access

By Ayana Harry
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h5Tgl_0gg2Uuhw00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York City Council voted to pass the NYC Abortion Rights Act on Thursday. If signed into law by Mayor Eric Adams, the legislation would increase access to abortions in the city.

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams called the package of legislation “landmark.” Councilmembers voted to make abortion medication available free of charge at city-run health clinics.

“It should be a very easy and accessible experience. There should not be questions in terms of what kind of insurance or whether they are covered,” Councilmember Carlina Rivera said.

Brooklyn Councilmember Shahana Hanif sponsored legislation to protect patients who travel to New York City from states where abortion is outlawed. In an interview with PIX11 News, Hanif explained “if the city or municipality they are coming from sues for accessing care in our city, the patient will be able to countersue.”

Lawmakers also voted for a public campaign that would shine a light on some pregnancy crisis centers. Rivera said some of those centers are in fact “fraudulent clinics that pretend to offer medical care only to provide misleading information that only prevents patients from accessing the care they need and deserve.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Manhattan Borough President calls for action on congestion pricing

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The plan to charge a toll in Manhattan at 60th Street south to the Battery is known as congestion pricing. Supporters say it will reduce traffic and help fund transit improvements. Some city leaders want more specifics on how it’s going to work. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said he wants […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Queens organization provides support for Afghan women refugees

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (PIX11) – It’s been almost one year since the Taliban took back control of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of United States troops. Afghan refugees in the U.S. are still being provided critical support and services, and one organization in Queens is helping in that effort tremendously. Employees of Women for Afghan Women […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
PIX11

NYC gives Jimmy Neary ‘the greatest gift ever’ posthumously

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – For 55 years, Jimmy Neary was everyone’s favorite leprechaun at the restaurant he opened on St. Patrick’s Day in 1967. This week the New York City Council voted to rename the corner of First Avenue and East 57th Street “Jimmy Neary Way.” Those who knew him best gathered to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Average rent in Manhattan tops $5,000 for first time

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Apartment rents in Manhattan have once again reached record levels after rising nearly 30% in the last year, a new report found. For the first time on record, the average rent in Manhattan is now more than $5,000 a month, according to a report from Miller Samuel and Douglas Elliman. Average […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrienne Adams
PIX11

Long Island official talks shark patrol amid repeated encounters

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — After two shark bites and one shark sighting in the Town of Hempstead in just one week, officials responded by activating a shark patrol on Saturday. Don Clavin, the Town of Hempstead supervisor, joined PIX11 Morning News to talk about the new development on Long Island’s most populous municipality. Watch the […]
HEMPSTEAD, NY
PIX11

Goya hosts massive food drive at Jersey City headquarters

JERSEY CITY, NJ (PIX11) — With inflation and food insecurity at an all time high, 20 New Jersey organizations launched into action to help pack and distribute over 100,000 pounds of food for families unable to afford food at the grocery store.   When the pandemic started, there was incredible need, so Goya stepped up and donated […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#The New York City Council#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Confusion arises among NYPD employees over NYC’s drug testing policy

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD will continue to randomly test its employees for marijuana, despite a directive from the city’s law department that ordered the practice be halted. A confidential memo from the city’s law department to police brass that PIX11 News has obtained from sources said, “…starting immediately, the department should only drug […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Paterson cracks down on quality-of-life crimes

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — After Paterson residents raised community concerns that have plagued the city for years, Mayor Andre Sayegh announced that a quality-of-life squad will patrol the streets starting this week. Data have shown that crime spikes throughout the summer months, according to officials. The city is set to swear in 32 more police […]
PATERSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
PIX11

Heavy rainfall causes street flooding in parts of NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Street flooding was reported in areas of New York City after heavy rain fell Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for much of the New York City as strong showers and thunderstorms made their way across the city. The flood advisory was in effect for Manhattan, Queens […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx father approved for potentially life-saving cancer surgery

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx father who was denied a potentially life-saving procedure by his insurance company several times finally got good news following a PIX11 News story: his insurance company overturned its decision. Anthony Di Laura’s case was supposed to undergo an independent external review with New York state, but a spokesperson […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

‘Beastie Boys Square’ approved for Lower East Side

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — No sleep till…Manhattan? “Paul’s Boutique” may be closed, but Brooklyn hip-hop legends the Beastie Boys will be honored at the corner featured on their sophomore album. Fans have been pushing for a street renaming, an effort Councilmember Christopher Marte said has been going on for about nine years. On […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy