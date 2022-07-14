15 studios will usher in visitors for annual tour

The Bo Diddley Foundation is hosting an exciting community event in Archer: The Bo-B-Que. After the successful event The Bo Diddley Explosion in April, the Bo Diddley Foundation is once again offering a community event in the spirit of Bo. Bo Diddley believed in giving back to his community, and his spirit lives on in Archer through his daughter, Mrs. Evelyn Cooper, and his grandson, Mr. Garry Mitchell, who together run the Bo Diddley Foundation. The Bo-B-Que will be held on July 30 at the Archer Community Center. Children’s games start at 10:00 a.m., and Zumba starts at 11:00. The doors for the concert open at 1:30 p.m., and the concert starts at 2 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

