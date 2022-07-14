ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

15 studios will usher in visitors for annual tour

By Staff reports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom printmaking to oil paintings, 20 artists will showcase their works at 15 studios across the city as part of the Gainesville Fine Arts Association’s (GFAA) annual studio tours this weekend. Starting Friday evening at select studios,...

Bo Diddley’s Bo-B-Que to be held July 30

The Bo Diddley Foundation is hosting an exciting community event in Archer: The Bo-B-Que. After the successful event The Bo Diddley Explosion in April, the Bo Diddley Foundation is once again offering a community event in the spirit of Bo. Bo Diddley believed in giving back to his community, and his spirit lives on in Archer through his daughter, Mrs. Evelyn Cooper, and his grandson, Mr. Garry Mitchell, who together run the Bo Diddley Foundation. The Bo-B-Que will be held on July 30 at the Archer Community Center. Children’s games start at 10:00 a.m., and Zumba starts at 11:00. The doors for the concert open at 1:30 p.m., and the concert starts at 2 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.
ARCHER, FL
Bring Your Sporting Event to Florida’s Natural Wonder

Nestled in the beautiful north Central Florida region, Ocala/Marion County is a great destination to host a variety of youth and adult sporting events. Surrounded by stunning nature, fantastic weather year-round, top-notch facilities and plenty of fun activities to do while you are here, Ocala/Marion County is sure to deliver your athletes an experience to remember.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Free lunch July 14 in High Springs

Press release from Deeper Purpose Community Church. Anyone from the community is welcomed to stop by Deeper Purpose Community Church this Thursday, July 14, between noon and 1 p.m. for a free lunch plate, desserts, and drinks. Prayer is also offered if you need it. This will be a drive-thru event where we’ll hand the meals to you in the car.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Residents discuss Ocala/Marion County’s entertainment options

Several residents wrote in to share their thoughts on the types of activities and entertainment options that they would like to see in the Ocala/Marion County area. “I would like to see a water park go into the same spot that Wild Waters was located. I would also like to see a lazy river at the park if we can get a water park back. Wild Waters was a huge success back in the late 80’s and 90’s. The place was always packed with guests and it kept kids out of trouble,” says Ocala resident Thomas Jarrell.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Melrose Park Elementary will hold Summer Nights

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will host Summer Nights on Friday. The event is from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., and it is located at Melrose Park Elementary. They will have fun activities like cornhole and also have kid-friendly music. There will be free...
LAKE CITY, FL
Ocala’s Classic Mile Training Park Center listed for sale

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The famous Classic Mile Park Training Center in Ocala is on the market for $37 million. A realtor with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty confirmed the listing. The real estate agency says it’s the largest equestrian property listed in Florida. It has more than 700...
OCALA, FL
Lady Lake pulls plug on Farmer’s Market after emergency meeting

The Lady Lake Parks and Recreation Department and the Lady Lake Area Chamber of Commerce had an emergency meeting last week and decided to pull the plug on the Farmer’s Market. Officials “no longer had confidence” in the third party which had been operating the Farmer’s Market which has...
LADY LAKE, FL
Alachua County Pets: Ghost Pepper, Pip, Sage, and Leslie

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First is a kitty that is sure to add a little spice to your life Ghost Pepper. This affectionate goofball is ready to find a playmate or a good cuddle buddy.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Marion County Pets: Missy, Sprout, and Bruce

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is the very silly Missy. This pup loves anything that has to do with water and is ready to splash around with a new best friend.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Hampton family needs help making home wheelchair accessible

HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - One mother of three is finally getting help making her home in Hampton wheelchair accessible after doing something that felt uncomfortable, asking for help. Natalie Jacobsen has lived in her home in Hampton for four years. She had troubled getting it accommodated to her needs. Jacobsen...
HAMPTON, FL
The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern Living

There's no question that Florida's beaches are understandably popular with tourists and locals alike. They're arguably beautiful, but if you're looking for consistently crystal-clear waters, you may want to check out Florida's springs. This is especially true in the summer when the cool waters of the springs feel particularly refreshing.
FLORIDA STATE
Horse Farms Forever attempts to silence disagreement over Farmland Preservation Area

On July 12, Horse Farms Forever (HFF), a local nonprofit group that touts itself as a “watchdog” for farmland preservation issued a statement about why they supported the massive WEC Ocala Jockey Club (OJC) development approved by the Board of County Commissioners June 21 in a 3-2 vote despite significant public opposition and county staff’s recommendation of denial.
OCALA, FL
11 Most Underrated Towns In Florida

There are many places in Florida that are overshadowed by the beach resorts and see few tourists at a time. Despite the hidden or remote locales, reaching these towns will reveal a true paradise before one's eyes for a pleasure-filled respite. Amelia Island. Set in the north-eastern panhandle, 20 minutes...
FLORIDA STATE
HELLO, OCALA! Meet your neighbor—Alan Cotney

When Dr. Alan Cotney and his family drove into Ocala from Zebulon, North Carolina to move here, his two little girls were disappointed they were not moving into Cinderella’s castle. That is what they thought Florida was all about when their parents told them they were relocating. Cotney was...
OCALA, FL
Food to be distributed this week in Palatka

Farm Share will distribute food at an event this week in Putnam County. Florida’s largest food bank’s food distribution event will take place at the now-closed Jenkins Middle School at North 19th Street in Palatka on Friday from 9 a.m. until supplies last. The event is estimated to...
PALATKA, FL

