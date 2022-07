CHEYENNE, Wyo. — (CHEYENNE, Wyo.) -- Lyle Neiberger would have turned 33 this year. But he is forever 17, frozen in his father Lance’s memory. “I’ve never been angry at my son. I've always been angry at me. Why didn't I see it? What if I would have done something different?” he lamented, while sitting in his woodshop at his home in central Wyoming.

