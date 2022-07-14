ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, FL

Springfield to begin replacing water and sewer infrastructure

By Jenna Maddox
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Alp3n_0gg2Tc6J00

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Springfield city officials are beginning the process of replacing their water and sewer systems.

Mayor Ralph Hammond said the city’s infrastructure is so old, they still have terracotta sewer pipes and a PVC mixture for sewer and water.

The engineering and architecture for the project are already complete. They are just waiting for construction bids.

Callaway leaders look to fill commission seat

Springfield devised a 10-year infrastructure plan in 2016, but Hurricane Michael and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the projects.

“We’ve worked on it for years, but you do so many repairs, you might as well tear it up and totally fix it right and get the most up-to-date materials in the ground,” Mayor Hammond said. “It’s better quality and better safety for our citizens.”

Mayor Hammond said these new upgrades will keep the city in good shape for another 50 to 60 years.

The roads expected to be torn up first include 14th Street between Tyndall Parkway and Transmitter road along with the side streets in that area, between Cherry Street and 3rd Street, and the Bay Harbor area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Springfield halfway done with road repaving project

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Roads throughout the city of Springfield are currently being recapped with an inch and a half of pavement. Hurricane Michael destroyed many homes, businesses and other buildings back in 2018, but it also did a lot of damage to the area’s infrastructure— especially the streets in the city of Springfield. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Callaway, FL
City
Springfield, FL
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

St. Andrews landmark restaurant reopens

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — After a nearly four-year hiatus, the Captain’s Table Fish House restaurant is back open. The original Capt.’s Table opened at the corner of Front Beach and Middle Beach Roads in 1967, but it burned down. Owner, Mitch Holman, reopened his business in the 1990s at the St. Andrews location. It […]
SAINT ANDREWS, SC
CBS News

Florida seeks to curb problem of abandoned boats

- Owners of boats at risk of becoming derelict would be able to rid themselves of the vessels at no cost under a state program. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Thursday advanced rule changes for the "Vessel Turn-In Program," which is intended to help speed the removal of privately owned boats that have been abandoned, wrecked, junked, or substantially dismantled in state waters.
FLORIDA STATE
wgac.com

County Commissioner in Florida Pulled Over Again

I’ve done my best to warn the world. I really did. A Florida County Commissioner gets pulled over for a second time for speeding. Joe Mullins, Flagler County Commission Chairman, was caught going 92 mph in his red Ferrari. A highway patrol officer pulled him over on Interstate 95. When trying to explain the details of the citation, Mullins interrupts the officer, saying, “I run the county so I know how that works.” Read more on the story here.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Nexstar Media Inc
southeastagnet.com

Florida Forest Service Now Accepting Applications for Carbon Sequestration Program

(FDACS/Tallahassee, FL/July 15, 2022) — Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Forest Service announced that applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Sequestering Carbon and Protecting Florida Land Program, a state-funded grant aimed at establishing and protecting robust forest lands in Florida by providing incentive payments to landowners. Applications will be accepted through August 12, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
sflcn.com

Benefits of Having an LLC in Florida in 2022

The reasons why entrepreneurs set up LLCs in Florida have to do not only with excellent weather conditions of the state and the advantages of this entity type but also with the possibilities of Florida itself. This subject is worth exploring in more detail if you plan to start your business in this state.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Florida Fish and Wildlife approves changes for redfish in state waters

FLORIDA — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has approved changes for redfish regulations in state waters following a final rule hearing in July. The regulation changes, which go into effect Sept. 1, will:. Establish nine redfish management regions. Prohibit captain and crew from retaining a bag limit...
FLORIDA STATE
wtvy.com

Florida pizza manufacturer issues recall

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Florida-based Ready Dough Pizza have recalled approximately 10,584 pounds of pepperoni pizza products. The recalled products were produced without federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection service (FSIS). The products also contain milk, wheat, and soybeans, which were not listed on an ingredient label.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
L. Cane

The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern Living

There's no question that Florida's beaches are understandably popular with tourists and locals alike. They're arguably beautiful, but if you're looking for consistently crystal-clear waters, you may want to check out Florida's springs. This is especially true in the summer when the cool waters of the springs feel particularly refreshing.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Florida Power & Light drops winter power proposal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA) — Florida Power & Light on Monday backed away from a controversial proposal that would have used a severe winter storm in 1989 as a basis for future power-plant projects. FPL filed a notice at the state Public Service Commission that said it was withdrawing the proposal from […]
FLORIDA STATE
worldatlas.com

11 Most Underrated Towns In Florida

There are many places in Florida that are overshadowed by the beach resorts and see few tourists at a time. Despite the hidden or remote locales, reaching these towns will reveal a true paradise before one's eyes for a pleasure-filled respite. Amelia Island. Set in the north-eastern panhandle, 20 minutes...
FLORIDA STATE
maggrand.com

Two Florida candidates running for office for the first time accuse sheriff of pushing them to withdraw from races

Two Florida candidates running for office for the first time revealed details of phone calls they had with Brevard County’s top lawman, Sheriff Wayne Ivey. Retired school resource officer Shawn Overdorf and Cocoa police officer Chris Hattaway claim Sheriff Wayne Ivey pushed each of them to drop out of their races and throw support behind their opponents. All in exchange for guaranteed jobs working for their competition after the election.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

WMBB

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy