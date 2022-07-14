ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville metro 2nd in Florida for median salary growth

By Princess Jhané Stepherson, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNiAo_0gg2TIdt00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s metro area is ranked 2nd in the state for median salary wage growth, compared with Florida’s other metro areas.

I spoke with a local economist who broke down why Jacksonville saw an uptick in salaries between 2019 and 2021.

Although gas and groceries are more expensive, overall Jacksonville wage earners do have something working in their favor during all the financial chaos. According to ADP, the human resources and management software and services provider, Jacksonville saw a 7.43% increase in salary growth between 2019 and 2021. But how?

“With government subsidies, unemployment, people did drop out of the workforce for a while, but they’ve come back. So the answer is, it’s really because the economy was very strong and you did have some shrinkage in the labor force due to the Covid pandemic,” said Wiggins.

During the pandemic, working from home became a necessity that opened up many financial opportunities.

The nation’s median salary rose by 7%. Here in Jacksonville, it is 7.43%, slightly above our neighbors in Tampa (6.73%) and Orlando (6.4%), and just under Miami (8.78%). Some job sectors saw wage increases because their markets are solid across the board.

“The particularly good ones in terms of absolute salaries are those in technical fields. Whether it’s engineering, computer programming, I.T., a lot of the medical areas,” said Wiggins.

However, that uptick in wages is not for all of us. Those who work jobs based in farming, retail sales, or restaurants were not as fortunate and did not necessarily see higher paychecks, according to the report.

Whether local wage increases will outpace record-high inflation in the long term remains to be seen. Hard-to-predict factors like the stock market and the war between Russia and Ukraine may play a role.

Let’s not forget another reason for financial growth here in Jacksonville is our population growth.

According to Macro Trends, the Jacksonville metro area population has grown an extra 1.31% in the last year, bringing our population to 1,314,000.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Population Growth#Adp#I T
Action News Jax

Vote-by-mail ballots start trickling in

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The first votes of the 2022 primary elections have been cast, with 684 vote-by-mail ballots returned to 41 county elections offices, according to the Florida Division of Elections. Nearly one-third of the ballots, 217, were returned in Okaloosa County. Next highest was Duval County with 76...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville woman teaches financial literacy classes to inform community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's an important topic that many of us struggle with, but it impacts everybody - Money. One Jacksonville woman is making it her mission to ensure that the next generation is financially informed. Teneshia LaFaye and her organization, Wealth Wave, teaches classes to students as well as people in the community about the importance of saving as well as placing their money in the right accounts to grow their savings.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida cities where home prices are skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Small Business Spotlight 2022:. MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing cities in...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Action News Jax

Rate at which JSO solves murders hits 6-year low

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s murder rate continues to creep ahead of 2021 on the heels of another violent weekend. However, the rate at which the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is solving homicides has hit a six-year low. Action News Jax dug through JSO’s transparency page, which shows detectives...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
click orlando

10 years in Florida: Wawa celebrates anniversary with free drink

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wawa is celebrating 10 years in Florida with a free drink to customers. Customers can get a free hot coffee or fountain drink on Monday, July 18, marking the day the company opened its first location in Orlando. [TRENDING: Ask Trooper Steve: Am I under lawful...
ORLANDO, FL
L. Cane

The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern Living

There's no question that Florida's beaches are understandably popular with tourists and locals alike. They're arguably beautiful, but if you're looking for consistently crystal-clear waters, you may want to check out Florida's springs. This is especially true in the summer when the cool waters of the springs feel particularly refreshing.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Hawaii waves crash into homes, weddings during south swell

HONOLULU — (AP) — Towering waves on Hawaii's south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and upended weddings over the weekend. The large waves — some more than 20 feet (6 meters) high — came from a combination of a southern swell that peaked Saturday evening, unusually high tides and rising sea levels from climate change, the National Weather Service said.
HONOLULU, HI
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
104K+
Followers
113K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy