Suspect in Custody in Compton Shooting, Barricade, Fire
A suspect in a shooting in Compton was taken into custody Thursday after he allegedly opened fire at responding deputies and barricaded himself in his apartment, which caught fire while he was inside. Deputies were sent to the 100 block of Acacia Avenue about 7:30 a.m. on an assault...
Claremont police were called to the Claremont Lodge, 736 S. Indian Hill Blvd., early Monday regarding reports of gunshots. Upon arrival at 12:10 a.m. they discovered a male victim with at least one gunshot wound. First responders, including paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, performed life saving measures, but the victim died as a result of his injuries. His identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.
A man is in custody for allegedly killing another man early Monday morning in Claremont, police said. Officers were sent about 12:10 a.m. to the Claremont Lodge, 736 S. Indian Hill Blvd., on a report of gunshots heard in the area, the Claremont Police Department reported. “Upon officers’ arrival, they...
A gang member suspected of gunning down a 33-year-old Riverside man was being held without bail Monday. Jesse Joshua Duran, 23, of Riverside, was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Thursday on suspicion of murder, being a felon in possession of a gun and parole violations.
A suspect was shot by Los Angeles Police Department officers in Leimert Park Monday evening. Officers were called to the area of Degnan Boulevard and Edgehill Drive on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, KCAL9 reported about 9 p.m. Details leading up to the shooting were not clear,...
Felony charges may be filed Tuesday against a 23-year-old woman suspected of impersonating a nurse and trying to snatch a newborn from its mother at Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley. Jesenea Miron of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Thursday night...
A 32-year-old woman was fatally shot during a burglary in Boyle Heights early this month, authorities said. The homicide took place on the evening of July 5 near Fourth Street and Grande Vista Ave. Police say the burglar got into a physical altercation with the victim, that escalated to a...
A motorist suspected of plowing into and killing a 48-year-old bicyclist while driving drunk on a Riverside street was out of custody Monday on a $75,000 bond. Jose Luis Cacho Jr. was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday night on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run resulting in death and driving under the influence with injuries.
An ex-con who gunned down his estranged wife in front of their 8-year-old son inside a Kohl’s store in Whittier three days before Christmas 2020 was convicted Monday of first-degree murder. Enrique Acosta, now 43, of Whittier, killed 46-year-old Yvonne Annette Acosta after the two argued inside the store...
An ex-con who allegedly opened fire on Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies last week in Compton as they responded to a report of a shooting and then barricaded himself inside his apartment, which caught fire while he was inside, was charged Monday with attempted murder of a peace officer and other counts.
Two men accused in a deadly crime spree that left three people dead and three others injured between July 9 and July 11 were charged by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office Monday. D.A. Todd Spitzer, who has described the crimes as “a reign of terror,” announced the charges against 20-year-old Malike Patt and 44-year-old […]
Two people were killed in a fiery crash in Irvine, and a man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, police said Monday. Police and firefighters were called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Meadow Valley and Spring Valley regarding a crash between a Mini Cooper and Volkswagen Golf, police said.
A suspect was detained on suspicion of trying to run over someone with their vehicle on the 28100 block of Kelly Johnson Parkway in Valencia on Sunday, according to law enforcement radio traffic. The detainment occurred across the street from a Public Storage facility on Kelly Johnson Parkway and involved...
Following a troubling trend that has been plaguing many Southern California regions, local law enforcement has issued a community alert to residents. The alert, issued via social media, warned the public of the recent increase in follow-home robberies, specifically in places of Los Angeles considered to be high-end. The alert...
Fontana deputies arrested a man who allegedly viciously attacked a woman in the unincorporated area of Rialto on July 17, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Two deputies suffered minor injuries during the arrest but did not require professional medical treatment. The incident took place at about 5:55...
Authorities sought the public’s help Monday to locate a 54-year-old man who was last seen in the Vermont Knolls area of South Los Angeles. Maximiliano Monzon was last seen March 18 in the area of Vermont Avenue and West 76th Street, near Loren Miller Elementary School, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
A man was shot in both shoulders following an argument with a pair of suspects at a McDonald's on Saturday. The shooting occurred a little after 9:15 p.m. at the fast food restaurant located at 8500 Washington Boulevard. According to police, the shooting was preceded by an altercation between the...
Authorities are on the lookout for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven located in Arcadia at gunpoint Saturday evening.The incident occurred just before midnight at the 7-Eleven located on East Live Oak Avenue. Officers rushed to the scene after the clerk reported the armed robbery. According to Arcadia Police Department, the suspect entered the convenience store and held the clerk at gunpoint, demanding they money from the cash register. The employee complied with the suspect's demand and handed them the money, which the suspect grabbed before running from the store and entering a dark-colored sedan which fled from the area. Officers have described the suspect as a Hispanic male, standing around 5-feet, 6-inches tall. He was wearing a green camouflage jacket with a green baseball hat, black gloves, a blue medical face mask and white shoes. It was made clear that the robbery was in no way related to the recent string of crimes that have plagued the Southland, after two suspects wanted in connection with those incidents were arrested on Friday. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Arcadia police at (626) 574-5151.
