Popular Restaurant Chain To Hold Grand Opening For New LI Location In Lawrence

By Nicole Valinote
 2 days ago
The grand opening for the new Playa Bowls shop in Lawrence is set for 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, representatives announced. Photo Credit: Playa Bowls

A popular restaurant chain will soon hold a grand opening for its new Long Island location.

The grand opening for the new Playa Bowls shop in Lawrence is set for 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, representatives announced.

The first 50 customers who stop by the eatery will receive free bowls and T-shirts, according to the announcement.

The 800-square-foot shop is located at 331 Rockaway Turnpike in Lawrence.

It is the chain's 18th location in New York, representatives said.

