Armed robbery at Walmart Supercenter in High Point, suspect-at-large

By Brayden Stamps
 4 days ago
Surveillance footage of the suspect (HPPD)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at a Walmart Supercenter.

At 11:57 p.m. on Wednesday, police came to the Walmart Supercenter location on 2628 South Main Street after getting reports of an armed robbery.

The area surrounding 2628 South Main Street (Google Maps)

Managers at Walmart told police that the suspect robbed an employee at gunpoint and then stole money from the cash register.

The suspect is described as the following:

  • Black man
  • Approximately 6’5″
  • Wearing a red hoodie and black mask

Brown Thomas
4d ago

9 times outta 10 he's going to get caught off the description his height stands out. not too many folks in high point are 6'5

Luvbugg
4d ago

they might as well have said cheese...three pics are clear. Someone will know who this is

IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX8 News

High Point, NC
Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

