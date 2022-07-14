‘Resident Evil’ star Siena Agudong takes viewers inside the new series

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Siena Agudong got into showbiz at a young age – getting her start on TV shows such a “Killer Women,” “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn,” “Star Falls,” and in the film “Alex & Me.” Just shy of her 18th birthday, she is now starring on the series “Resident Evil.”

Based on the popular video game, this inception. now streaming on Netflix, follows the video game more closely than the films and other offshoots. It plays along two timelines — one in the present and one in the future. Siena portrays the character “Billie” in 2022.

“Resident Evil” isn’t her only big project. This fall, the teenager will move to New York to start college at New York University.

