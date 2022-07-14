Landline outage in Cook, Orr affecting 911 service

UNDATED -- An area just to the south of St. Cloud could really use some rain. The latest update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says about three percent of the state is now in a moderate drought, up from less than one percent a week ago. The drought is in an area that stretches from the southern part of the Twin Cities metro down to the Mankato area.
ST. CLOUD -- Driver's heading north this weekend may want to take off a little earlier. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Highway 10 is reduced to one lane in each direction north of Highway 15 in Sartell/Sauk Rapids for a bridge project west of County Road 33. Drivers are...
Generally speaking, the quality of life is good in St. Louis County. Or, is it?. The county recently hired a national research firm to conduct a survey as part of their strategic planning for the future. As part of a partnership with four other counties in Minnesota (Dakota, Olmsted, Scott, and Washington), they employed Polco's National Research Center, Inc. to prepare a set of questions.
Two children are among the six people who died Friday evening in a massive crash after a Montana dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90. Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said investigators so far have found no other factors that contributed to the pileup that also sent eight others to area hospitals with varying degrees of injuries.
Like it or not, St Cloud Superman has been a fixture in St Cloud for as long as I can recall. Most people have had minimal contact with St Cloud Superman and those that have usually came away with some sort of negative experience. My one encounter with St Cloud's...
Despite recent economic uncertainty, the housing market in Minnesota continues to be red-hot. In Stearns County, prices continue to go up while supply remains elusive. Minnesota Realtors says in Stearns County in March there were 211 new listings, down from 262 in March of last year. The number of new listings for the year to date is down 100 compared to the year before.
BLAINE, Minn. — There is drunk -- and, in the words of the Minnesota Office of Public Safety, there is dead drunk. In a Facebook post, the agency said that an officer with the Blaine Police Department recently arrested a 30-year-old man whose blood-alcohol-concentration level was a staggering .525%, more than six times the legal limit of .08% in Minnesota.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri resident who was infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that likely happened after swimming in a southwestern Iowa lake has died. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the patient died due to primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and usually fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri ameba.
KAAL-TV (ABC 6 News) - Friday, Governor Walz authorized temporary relief for motor carriers and drivers transporting gasoline, diesel, and other fuels in Minnesota. This will allow for the continued movement of these fuels and subsequently, make fuel more accessible and affordable to Minnesotans across the state. “This measure will...
A 75-year-old Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Dodge County. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 30 near 115th Avenue in Westfield Township (just east of Blooming Prairie), according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash report says Ronald L. Karg, of Glencoe, was...
(St. Cloud, MN)--After a couple of trying years, a St. Cloud couple is finally able to renew their vows today (Friday) on their 32nd wedding anniversary. Dorothy “Dottie” Riley and Anthony “Cooley” Riley have been together for 39 years. Dottie says it was her idea for the vow renewal, which was actually supposed to happen on their 30th anniversary but got delayed because of COVID-19.
While some of you may have been excitedly waiting for Lizzo’s new album to drop today, we were nervously wondering whether omicron subvariant BA.2.75 would show up in today’s Metropolitan Council wastewater report. It has not. Upon follow-up the Metropolitan Council indicated that “we are not yet monitoring...
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll soon be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
15 Minnesota counties and tribal nations are getting federal help, after disasterous flooding, severe storms, and strong winds. Governor Tim Walz announced Friday that the President has approved his request for a major disaster declaration, for the weather events that happened from late April to early June. "I'm grateful to...
While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
It's something we've all probably done while driving at night, but is it really against the law here in Minnesota to flash your headlights at another car?. There are many things we do when we're behind the wheel that is rude to our fellow drivers. Things like tailgating too closely, continuously driving in the left lane while on the highway instead of moving back over the right lane, or not letting someone in while doing the zipper merge are all rude driving behaviors.
DULUTH, MN-- Governor Walz announced Friday, President Biden has approved a Major Disaster Declaration for 15 counties in Northern Minnesota impacted by severe storms, winds, and flooding from late April to early June. The Disaster Declaration was approved for Beltrami, Cook, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods, Red Lake, St....
If you garden here in the #BoldNorth, you have probably noticed that there is a beetle that seems to swarm and cause massive destruction to your plants this time of year. That beetle is more than likely a Japanese Beetle, which up until this point seemed like a pest that was tough to get rid of. Minnesota Gardening, a social media page about the hobby and pastime of gardening in Minnesota recently shared some excellent news for those battling this invasive species. It appears a beetle predator has started to arrive in Minnesota, giving those who garden some hope.
UNDATED -- While we didn't much rain here in the St. Cloud metro area, other parts of the region got soaked. The National Weather Service says Milaca had 2.32 inches of rain as of 6:00 a.m., and Hinckley had 3 inches as of 6:30 a.m. The heaviest rain was across...
Did you know Thomas the Tank Engine has been around for nearly 80-years? The popular children’s character first appeared in the 1940s. Since then, there’s been a line of hugely successful books, a popular TV series, and lots of toys and merchandise. Thomas & Friends is currently streaming on Netflix and later this month the real-life trains will be giving rides here in Minnesota.
