Man accused of stabbing a man in Columbia arrested, charged

A man was killed and a woman was injured in an overnight shooting in the Midlands that might have been caused by road rage, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. At about 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a possible road rage incident on U.S. 1, near the intersection with Watts Hill Road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s in the Elgin area, not far from Interstate 20.

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO