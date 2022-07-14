Man accused of stabbing a man in Columbia arrested, charged

Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Investigators have determined through their investigation that the early Sunday morning shooting on Highway 1 South in Elgin was not a random road rage incident. It was a targeted shooting. The 17-year-old victim is not believed to be the intended target. Your KCSO announces arrests for murder on three subjects, all of Elgin: Troy Eugene Keitt, Jr (22), Ti ‘Yon Akeem Harriot (21), and Deshon Jakeef Kirkland (18). More arrests are possible as this investigation continues.
