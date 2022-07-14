Man on quest to donate blood 100 times

WILMINGTON, Mass. — Several Massachusetts communities north of Boston are on alert after bears were spotted roaming the streets. Recent sightings include in Wilmington and Woburn in the area of Presidential Way. Multiple photos surfaced Monday of the black bear roaming around Wilmington, popping up out of hedges and...
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Two lifelong friends from Marshfield, Massachusetts, are behind the creation of a functional piece of art that can tell you the tide in an entirely different way. NexTide co-founders Mike Tedeschi and John Bizzozero grew up together on the South Shore with water, waves and tides...
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A paddleboarder had a wild encounter with a whale off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts. A whale breached the water off Manomet on Sunday morning as a man on a paddleboard looked on. "The thing comes out of the water, thing is like 25 feet in...
BOSTON — Starbucks baristas at a Boston location are on strike beginning Monday, said Greater Boston Starbucks Workers United (SBWU). SBWU said baristas at the 874 Commonwealth Ave. location are striking for immediate changes to their workplace. SBWU said workers stated in their letter to management that their decision...
BOSTON — COVID-19 infections continue to increase in much of the United States, with some key indicators, such as rising hospitalizations. The city of Boston is now urging people to mask up in crowded indoor settings. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that two other subvariants,...
NEEDHAM, Mass. — D-Zerts by Daphne offers homemade pies, cakes, cupcakes, whoopie pies and cookies — all baked from scratch with recipes developed by Daphne Cromwell at her home in Westport Island, Maine. Daphne was inspired by her then-3-year-old granddaughter, who wanted to have a pie sale. The pies have been flying off Daphne's shelves ever since.
NORWOOD, Mass. — An excavator caught fire Monday at the site of the demolition of Norwood Hospital. Crews started demolishing the hospital earlier this month, two years after the facility was inundated by catastrophic flooding, demolition of the damaged facility is underway to make room for a new hospital.
HONOLULU (Video above: KGMB via CNN) — Video shows a massive swell crashing into homes, businesses and even an oceanfront wedding in parts of Hawaii over the weekend. According to KGMB, Honolulu Ocean Safety made more than 1,500 rescues due to swells. Waves are seen crashing over a wall...
WORCESTER, Mass. — Building inspectors with the city of Worcester have condemned an apartment building, 72 hours after a portion of the roof collapsed. Police were called to the apartment building at 267 Mill St. as word spread to residents, who could now be without a place to live for up to a year.
HARVARD, Mass. — Police in Harvard, Massachusetts, are searching for a woman who has been missing since Saturday. Mary Anderson, 23, was last seen in Hudson, New Hampshire, at 10:30 p.m. driving a navy blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with Massachusetts license plate 8DXW20. Sheila Anderson said her daughter was...
According to police officials in Florida, a sea turtle was rescued Saturday night. Police said they responded at 2:04 a.m. Saturday night. A sea turtle got trapped at the bottom of a walkover after laying eggs. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was called to assist the turtle. The...
BOSTON — Ahead for a string of days with temperatures expected to exceed 90 degrees, Boston declared a heat emergency from Tuesday through Thursday. “We’re working quickly to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are protected during this week’s extreme weather,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement.
BROCKTON, Mass. — Several people have been displaced after a fire tore through a residence in Brockton, Massachusetts. The incident happened early Monday at an apartment building on Ames Street, according to the Brockton Enterprise. Nine adults and two children have been displaced. The cause of the fire remains...
WATERTOWN, Mass. — Police are asking a Massachusetts community to be on alert after two homes were broken into on Friday night while the residents were at home. Watertown police said a home on Garfield Street was broken into just before 10 p.m. Friday and a second home on Barnard Avenue was broken into just before midnight.
Maine State Police say a Massachusetts man is responsible for the death of a Skowhegan, Maine, woman. According to the agency, police responded to a 911 call of a man reporting an assault at a home on Canaan Road shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday. Responding officers found a man with...
BOSTON — A family's beloved pet cat, who escaped from her kennel at Boston's Logan International Airport and roamed the property for three weeks, was reunited with her owner on Saturday. Rowdy, a black cat, escaped from her kennel upon her family's arrival aboard a Lufthansa flight on June...
WORCESTER, Mass. — The owner of a Worcester apartment building that had part of its roof collapse into the floors below said Saturday he was grateful no one was injured. "Thank God, Thank God," Bechare Fran told WCVB's Ted Wayman outside the building, where at least 80 residents were evacuated from 24 hours earlier.
BOSTON — More than 600 bikers cruised from Copley Square to the Seaport and back for the first time since before the pandemic. The free monthly group bike rides are typically held on the second Fridays of the month, beginning at Copley Square at 7 p.m.
One person was injured when a school bus drove up the front stairs and crashed into the front door of a restaurant in Norwood, Massachusetts, Saturday night. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. Saturday at the Chateau restaurant on Route 1. The restaurant and bar had just closed. No...
