Burlington, MA

Man on quest to donate blood 100 times

By Erika Tarantal
WCVB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoug Hastings recently completed his 87th blood donation in...

www.wcvb.com

WCVB

Bear sightings in Merrimack Valley increase

WILMINGTON, Mass. — Several Massachusetts communities north of Boston are on alert after bears were spotted roaming the streets. Recent sightings include in Wilmington and Woburn in the area of Presidential Way. Multiple photos surfaced Monday of the black bear roaming around Wilmington, popping up out of hedges and...
WILMINGTON, MA
WCVB

Starbucks workers on strike at Boston location

BOSTON — Starbucks baristas at a Boston location are on strike beginning Monday, said Greater Boston Starbucks Workers United (SBWU). SBWU said baristas at the 874 Commonwealth Ave. location are striking for immediate changes to their workplace. SBWU said workers stated in their letter to management that their decision...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

A local baker in Westport Island, Maine has crowds flocking to sample her desserts

NEEDHAM, Mass. — D-Zerts by Daphne offers homemade pies, cakes, cupcakes, whoopie pies and cookies — all baked from scratch with recipes developed by Daphne Cromwell at her home in Westport Island, Maine. Daphne was inspired by her then-3-year-old granddaughter, who wanted to have a pie sale. The pies have been flying off Daphne's shelves ever since.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Excavator at Norwood Hospital demolition project catches fire

NORWOOD, Mass. — An excavator caught fire Monday at the site of the demolition of Norwood Hospital. Crews started demolishing the hospital earlier this month, two years after the facility was inundated by catastrophic flooding, demolition of the damaged facility is underway to make room for a new hospital.
NORWOOD, MA
WCVB

VIDEO: Trapped sea turtle in Florida rescued

According to police officials in Florida, a sea turtle was rescued Saturday night. Police said they responded at 2:04 a.m. Saturday night. A sea turtle got trapped at the bottom of a walkover after laying eggs. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was called to assist the turtle. The...
FLORIDA STATE
WCVB

Boston declares heat emergency. Here's how to stay cool for free

BOSTON — Ahead for a string of days with temperatures expected to exceed 90 degrees, Boston declared a heat emergency from Tuesday through Thursday. “We’re working quickly to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are protected during this week’s extreme weather,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Police searching for missing 23-year-old woman

Police in Harvard, Massachusetts, are searching for a woman who has been missing since Saturday. Mary Anderson, 23, was last seen in Hudson, New Hampshire, at 10:30 p.m. driving a navy blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with Massachusetts license plate 8DXW20.
HARVARD, MA
WCVB

Several displaced after 2-alarm fire in Brockton apartment

BROCKTON, Mass. — Several people have been displaced after a fire tore through a residence in Brockton, Massachusetts. The incident happened early Monday at an apartment building on Ames Street, according to the Brockton Enterprise. Nine adults and two children have been displaced. The cause of the fire remains...
BROCKTON, MA

