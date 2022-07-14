Costs are up for Waterloo and other area school districts as revenue stays flat

The Waterloo School District’s plan for an operating referendum comes at a time when many area school districts are facing budget deficits.

That’s a problem some administrators are blaming on a lack of increase in funding from the state government.

Waterloo, on July 11 ,approved a question for the November election requesting $700,000 in additional funds from the community for five years.

It is anticipating a $470,000 deficit, director of business services Susan Gould told the Courier. In light of that, some school board members questioned whether $700,000 is even enough, considering rising costs related to inflation.

“If we go to referendum for five years, we lock ourselves into only getting $700,000 for five years where we are almost in a deficit,” school board member Sara Cummings told the board July 11.

Wisconsin has failed to keep up with the rest of the nation for per-pupil spending, according to a recent report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

While Wisconsin’s per-pupil education spending has increased 48.6% since 2002, while the national average for education spending has increased by 75.2% in the same amount of time according to the report.

In 2002, Wisconsin’s spending was well above the national average at $8,574 per pupil and increased to $12,740 in 2020, increasing only slightly more than inflation, which rose 43.9% in the same time, according to the report. The increase was the third smallest in the nation, behind Idaho and Indiana.

This leaves the state’s spending level about 6% below the national average.

Districts have received some additional funding in the past couple of years from the federal government, however.

The 2021 American Rescue Plan made available one-time funding to aid districts in their pandemic response, known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding. And some districts have used it to patch budget holes.

“Essentially, when you look at it, the ESSER funding was the legislature’s rationale to give no new aid to schools in the state in the state budget,” Banker said.

The funds were designed for immediate response to the pandemic, as well as limited-scope programming to assist with the learning loss that resulted from the tumultuous COVID learning experience.

Like McFarland, the Deerfield Community School District has also used ESSER funds to head off budget deficits. The first two rounds of funding went directly to pandemic response, while the third round, totaling around $531,000, was earmarked for student intervention programs.

“I know that that $531,000 can look like a lot, because that’s in people’s mind, that’s a half million dollars, but when you start paying for staff, that’s not very much,” DCSD administrator Michelle Jensen said of the funding.

Monona Grove superintendent Dan Olson wrote in an email that an “increasingly urgent staffing crisis, worsened by a looming fiscal crisis” is what public education is facing all over the country and even more so in Wisconsin.

“Between 2021-22 and 2022-23, we have put an additional $1.9 million into creating competitive teacher salaries despite zero increase in per pupil revenue limits from the State (despite the State’s current $3.8 billion budget surplus and Governor Evers’s recent proposed $750 million for public schools in Wisconsin, later rejected by the Legislature).”

The Cambridge School District is preparing for a nearly $415,000 deficit in its preliminary budget, administrator Marggie Banker told the school board June 20.

“With stable and slightly declining enrollment, there is no new revenue for Cambridge schools,” Banker told the Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent in an email. “Consequently, we made reductions in staffing and expenses to balance our budget.”

The Lake Mills Area School District’s budget is shaping up to include an estimated $500,000 deficit, according to district business manager Tasha Naylor.

The district, like many others, has seen a rise in costs, especially with staff benefits, district administrator Tonya Olson said. The district came close to a deficit last year, but was able to avoid one by using ESSER funding.

Deerfield addressed its budget crunch the way Monona Grove did, passing a five year $500,000 operational referendum in 2020.

Jensen said costs have risen sharply due to ongoing costs of transportation, curriculum and utilities while revenue limits imposed by the state’s legislature will force the to make some concessions.

“No new revenue to pay for a consumer price index at 4.7% and growing. No new revenue to pay for rising transportation costs and fuel prices over $5 per gallon, up from an average $3.29 in 2021,” Jensen wrote in an email. “ No new revenue to help schools attract and retain teachers and principals in a highly competitive job market. No new revenue to maintain or upgrade our buildings, many of them aging with inefficient lighting and HVAC systems.”

Lake Mills is considering a building referendum in November to build a new school, and Olson said the district otherwise would be considering an operational referendum to solve budget issues.

But such referendums tend to exacerbate existing inequalities among districts, Olson said.

“I think it (relying on referendums) could create districts of the haves and have nots, very clearly being down in the Madison area, there are districts whose families can support an operational referendum, and are more than willing to do so. But, when you get into districts that are higher poverty, the families can't support that.”

The pandemic has also created new challenges for districts. Students experienced unprecedented learning loss and come to school with new social, emotional, learning and behavioral needs, Jensen said.

“I am not sure of the solution to a complex and complicated state budget, but I know the answer for funding public schools is not $0,” Jensen added. “All of us, especially our kids, are worth more than $0.”

Mahoney was not surprised by the lack of new funding for education, adding that it hasn’t been the legislature’s priority.

“It’s no surprise that the investment by our state’s legislatures has not been education. It (the priority) has been a reduction in property taxes statewide,” Mahoney said. “Unless our state determines a different path forward we are going to continue to lag, our rank will continue to be lower, which doesn’t typically translate into better education.”