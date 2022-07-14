ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Singer/songwriter to perform at Westgate in Glendale Friday

By Independent Newsmedia
Glendale Independent
Glendale Independent
 4 days ago
[Sydney Sprague]

Who: Sydney Sprague

When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 15

Where: Fountain Park, Westgate, 6770 N. Sunset Blvd.

More Information: sydneysprague.com

Phoenix-based singer/songwriter Sydney Sprague will brings her sound to Glendale on Friday.

She is scheduled to perform 7 p.m. Friday, July 15 inside Fountain Park at the Westgate Entertainment District, 6770 N. Sunset Blvd.

Hailing originally from Austin, Sprague, 30, has been performing all over the Valley for a decade. She plays an acoustic blend of original songs and covers from a variety of genres, touching on pop/Americana and rock, indie, country, folk, and alternative music alike.

Visit sydneysprague.com.

