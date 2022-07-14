Singer/songwriter to perform at Westgate in Glendale Friday

Summer is in full swing and people are itching to get outside and play in the water. What better way to do that then by going down a three-story, high-speed waterslide?. Only In Your State reported that Arizona is home to a huge waterslide that is not for the faint of heart. Located at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa, the waterslide is the perfect thrill for anyone.

3 DAYS AGO