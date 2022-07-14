Singer/songwriter to perform at Westgate in Glendale Friday
Who: Sydney Sprague
When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 15
Where: Fountain Park, Westgate, 6770 N. Sunset Blvd.
More Information: sydneysprague.com
Phoenix-based singer/songwriter Sydney Sprague will brings her sound to Glendale on Friday.
She is scheduled to perform 7 p.m. Friday, July 15 inside Fountain Park at the Westgate Entertainment District, 6770 N. Sunset Blvd.
Hailing originally from Austin, Sprague, 30, has been performing all over the Valley for a decade. She plays an acoustic blend of original songs and covers from a variety of genres, touching on pop/Americana and rock, indie, country, folk, and alternative music alike.
