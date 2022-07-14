ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Monkeypox vaccines could arrive in the U.S. soon

By Rebecca Parsons
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sR0uz_0gg2N8Xm00

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Officials say that thousands more doses of the Monkeypox vaccine could start shipping from Denmark soon.

The FDA says that it has completed a required inspection of the manufacturing plant where the shots are being made. This is the latest step in getting more vaccine doses into the United States.

The Demand for the vaccine has grown exponentially during the current Monkeypox outbreak.

While more vaccines could make their way into the state soon, the first major shipments of the vaccine arrived in Pennsylvania. Philadelphia has received half of the 450 does, with the remaining being sent to other regions of the state.

This comes as Pennsylvania has entered the top ten states for Monkeypox cases. So far Pennsylvania has 29 reported cases. Nearly 930 have been reported nationally.

