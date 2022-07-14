ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

'I couldn’t believe my eyes,': Cape Coral struggling with high electric bills

By Kenan Scott
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DVdIy_0gg2KVcd00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — People in Cape Coral say that they're trying to juggle the higher cost of electricity weeks after Lee County Electric Cooperative announced it would have to charge more to keep the power on.

LCEC said in June that rates would be going up about 20% for an average household.

For Cape residents like Kaylin Nuccio, owner of K-Nine Dog Grooming in southeast Cape, that's only another cost to absorb.

“It turned into something that I love doing. It’s not for the money, it’s for the love,” says Nuccio.

“Usually I don’t check, but I heard a lot of people were online talking about their electric bills going up. So when I got into work, I popped open the letter. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw it," she adds.

She says that her bill was a significant jump from this time last year.

“A forty dollar difference from last year to this year is significant for someone who’s barely making ends meet with everything else that’s gone up in the world right now," says Nuccio.

Fox 4 talked to LCEC about the cost hike back in June, with spokesperson Karen Ryan saying that supply chain issues would make the tools to generate power scarce - and end up raising costs.

Those costs, in turn, would be passed along to consumers.

“They are really at the mercy of fuel prices, and the cost to generate power in so many ways," says Ryan.

It's important to note that in the meantime, oil prices have dropped since early June - from about $120 a barrel to $96 a barrel.

Cape resident, John Gutjahr, also says that his electric bill has been going up since January, and he's been keeping a running list of those costs.

But he says that it's not people like him that he's worried about.

“It’s not really affecting me and my bills yet, but I do know a lot of people in town here that are on fixed incomes. And it’s getting tougher and tougher for them to pay the bill and even put food on the table," says Gutjahr.

It's tough times for people from all walks of life.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do. Just groom some more dogs and keep the wheels turning," says Nuccio.

Comments / 22

Iknow.biden.won.
4d ago

Wow we got a notice saying it was going up. I asked my wife a few months ago if our bill had gone up she said “not in 4 years” . So yes electric is up 20%

Reply(1)
4
Joe
3d ago

I am not sure Cape Coral authorities know what they are doing. Their priorities are about not letting people keep storm shutters up and for some reason neon lights on businesses. Towns growing like gangbusters, topics like electricity costs should be addressed.

Reply
3
krowbar28
4d ago

FPL prices have not went up yet LCEC is saying there rates went up due to the suplier who is...Dun Dun Dun "FPL"🤦‍♂️

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Major upgrades in the works for the Fort Myers Yacht Basin

There is a plan to transform the Fort Myers Yacht Basin by adding shops, restaurants and a new walking area. Fort Myers is in the process of negotiating for the new marina. With a new environment comes new excitement, but that new environment is also some people’s biggest concern.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Saint Matthew’s House is relocating to its new food warehouse

Saint Matthew’s House will be moving into its new food warehouse. The new warehouse will be located at 4535 Domestic Avenue in Collier County. Saint Matthew’s House helps many families across Southwest Florida by giving out food to families in need. The organization will be hosting two food...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Cape Coral, FL
Business
Lee County, FL
Industry
Lee County, FL
Government
City
Cape Coral, FL
Local
Florida Industry
Lee County, FL
Business
Cape Coral, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
gulfshorebusiness.com

Redevelopment plans open for former Del’s 24 Hour Store in East Naples

Collier County’s redevelopment plans remain open for the former site of Del’s 24 Hour Store, where demolition began Thursday in East Naples. The 3,600-square-foot retail store and an adjoining 3,920-square-foot wholesale warehouse are being demolished for future redevelopment, said Debrah Forester, director of the county’s Bayshore Gateway Triangle Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA). “Our plan has been to demolish it and do a highest-and-best-use study, seek public input and then go from there,” Forester said.
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bill#Bills#Electricity#Lcec#K Nine
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested in Palm Beach County in connection with Cape Coral homicide

A man was arrested in Palm Beach County on Wednesday in connection with the June 4 shooting homicide of a man in the back of a car in Cape Coral. According to a booking report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Jose Maldonado, 21, of Lexington, Kentucky, was arrested at a home on Norris Road in Wellington after law enforcement learned he had arrived there two days before and was staying with the homeowner.
CAPE CORAL, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Collier County to offer free back-to-school vaccine clinics

NAPLES, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Collier County announced that it will host several walk-in back-to-school vaccine clinics starting Tuesday. DOH-Collier said no appointments are necessary and that all immunizations are free for anyone 18 and under. Vaccine clinics will be at Building H, 3339 East Tamiami Trail, Naples, 34112 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton Sees the 6th Largest Wage Increase in the U.S.

On the surface, the economy of the last two years has been extremely favorable to workers. After spiking to nearly 15% early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate today sits around 3.6%. Despite employers’ urgency to hire, labor force participation has been slower to recover, and the “Great Resignation” has workers quitting at historic rates in search of better jobs.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
usf.edu

Super 'ghost orchid' in bloom at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

A rare orchid, which uses the skills of a magician to appear from nowhere and seemingly float in the air next to its host tree, is in bloom at Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary. First seen in 2007, this “ghost orchid” is the largest one ever discovered. Its blossoms draw...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lightning strike ignites apartment building fire in Estero

An apartment building in Estero was hit by lightning on Saturday, sparking a fire and breaking a water pipe. According to Estero Fire Rescue, the lightning hit an apartment building at Longitude 81 on Ben Hill Griffin Parkway, near Hertz Arena. When they arrived, smoke was found in several apartments...
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Two man race to be the Mayor of Cape Coral

Two people are vying to be the Mayor of southwest Florida’s largest city. Incumbent Mayor, John Gunter, is looking to win his first full term. He was appointed to the position last year after Joe Coviello’s death. He faces Tom Shadrach, a former senior manager at Boeing. Shadrach...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Study: Cape Coral rental market gets low marks

Cape Coral was ranked 119th out of 182 U.S. rental markets in WalletHub’s study of 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Rent in America. The study compared rental markets based on 22 key measures of rental attractiveness and quality of life. The data set ranges from the difference between rental rates and mortgage payments to historical price changes, the cost of living and job availability. Cape Coral’s total score of 41.39 included a No. 157-ranking in rental market and affordability and a ranking of 48th in quality of life. Top-ranked Columbia, Maryland, was followed by Overland Park, Kansas; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Bismarck; North Dakota and Lincoln, Nebraska in the top 5.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Waste Pro holding hiring event in Fort Myers

Waste Pro will expand to Lehigh Acres and east Fort Myers in less than two months. On Saturday, they’re taking the first step to make sure they are fully staffed. Applicants are asked to have their resume, motor vehicle record, DOT medical card, and driver’s license. If you arrive prepared, you could leave with a job offer.
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy