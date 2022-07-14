Ask Brien – Engineering and Solutions – July 14, 2022
By Patrick Swieca
4 days ago
Ask Brien Radio Show airs weekly on Thursday from 1 PM – 2 PM on KHTS AM 1220. Ask Brien – Engineering and Solutions – July 14, 2022. On this episode of the Ask Brien Show, our hosts Brien Johnson and Traci DeForge talk with their guest, Lyle Rogalla. Lyle is...
A trailblazing Colombian who entered the world of fine dining at the considerably ripe age of 35 has been anointed the World’s Best Female Chef 2022. Using gastronomy as a tool for social and economic development, preserving her country’s food culture while empowering its indigenous communities, Leonor Espinosa of Restaurante LEO proves that everything is possible if you create and nurture a virtuous circle.Born and raised in Cartagena de Indias, the 16th-century jewel of a city in Colombia’s Caribbean, fine arts and economics graduate Leo, as she’s usually known, had a professional paradigm shift two decades ago when she began traversing a new...
