ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groveport, OH

Warehouse shooting suspect, victim identified, were in U.S. illegally, police say

By Mark Feuerborn
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yFTEu_0gg2FVEK00

GROVEPORT, OH (WCMH) – Groveport police have released the names of the two people killed in what they call a “targeted domestic violence attack.”

The Groveport Division of Police initially said it was having difficulty identifying either the suspect or the victim in an area warehouse shooting because they both were immigrants, and fingerprinting records came back inconclusive. Police added that both of them were originally born in Haiti, and unlawfully entered the U.S.

“According to Homeland Security, both individuals were here under ‘non-lawful status’ and any ID they provided to employers was most likely fraudulent,” Lt. Josh Short said Tuesday.

Victim, suspect dead after shooting in Groveport warehouse
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QF8Z_0gg2FVEK00
Columbus Police cruisers on the scene at SK Foods in Groveport after a shooting in the warehouse. (NBC4 Photo/Ronald Clark)

Officers originally went Monday morning to the SK Food Group warehouse on reports of an active shooter. They found out that a man, identified as Delinx Agenord, went into the locker area of the building and shot a woman, Mislande Azar, multiple times. Groveport police said Agenord then ran away from the building and climbed a utility pole down the road. He came into contact with power lines, electrocuting him.

The shooting killed Azar, and Agenord died from his injuries from being shocked, despite a witness’s attempt to save him.

Azar was a mother of three children who all live in the Dominican Republic with extended family. Groveport police said they don’t know if Agenord was the father of her children.

AEP Ohio gives ‘catastrophic’ reason for quickly cutting power

No other employees were hurt in the shooting, and police said they never fired any shots when they responded. Because it was a targeted incident, they are not looking for any other suspects.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police: Woman threatens clerk, vandalizes store

ABOVE: Surveillance video of the suspect wanted for allegedly vandalizing and stealing from a convenience store in June. The video does not have sound. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a woman they said vandalized and stole from a convenience store last month. According to a Columbus police Facebook post made Monday, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police looking for tips after 3 men open fire on South Linden couple, killing woman

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives investigating a 2021 homicide are searching for the men responsible for a South Linden shooting that left a woman dead. On July 16, 2021, 31-year-old Supreia Wilson and her boyfriend, 41-year-old James Wilson, were sitting on the front steps of their Grasmere Avenue home when three men jumped out of a black car.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Groveport, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police look for information in 2021 North Linden homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in the investigation of a 2021 deadly North Linden shooting. Police responded to the 2000 block of Grasmere Avenue on July 16, 2021 in the North Linden neighborhood of Columbus around 7:48 p.m. They found 31-year old Supreia Wilson suffering from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio woman caught in crossfire, killed in shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman died Saturday evening on the east side of Columbus after being caught in the middle of a shooting, according to Columbus Police. Police say the shooting was reported on the 3200 block of East Broad Street at approximately 8:41 p.m. Lelia King, 30,...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Haiti#Domestic Violence#Homeland Security#Violent Crime#Columbus Police#Sk Foods#The Sk Food Group#Dominican
NBC4 Columbus

Boy, 15, dies after being dropped at hospital for shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after being dropped off at a Columbus hospital after being shot. Columbus police said the victim, Devin Bannister, was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital at approximately 2:41 a.m. Monday for a gunshot wound. Bannister was pronounced dead at the hospital at 4:32 a.m. Police said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Man arrested after a two county chase that ended in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – An incident that began in Belmont County led to a two county pursuit and standoff that ended in Zanesville Sunday night. According to the Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol, a man reportedly rear-ended a a car in Belmont County and fled the scene. The pursuit started in Guernsey County on I-70 westbound and ended up at the off-ramp for Underwood Street in Zanesville after officers spiked the cars tires and the vehicle then stopped. A standoff then took place for about two hours and the man was then pulled from the car and arrested. The patrol said the 40-year-old driver from Pennsylvania was the only person in the vehicle. He’s currently at Genesis and will be formally charged once he is released. The Patrol was assisted by the Zanesville Police Department and Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Muskingum County teen missing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a runaway Nashport teen. Beau Kemp ran away from home on Saturday, July 16. Authorities said he has no money, no clothes and left with only his cell phone. His whereabouts are unknown at this time.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Law Enforcement Investigate Shots Fired Twice in One Day

Chillicothe – Law enforcement are investigating two shots fired calls in one day within Chillicothe. According to the Ross County sheriff’s office on July 15, 2022, at approximately 0936 hrs, I was dispatched to 1355 Western Avenue Apt. 40 in reference to a possible shooting. While en route, Dispatch advised that a neighbor heard what sounded like two gunshots into Apt. 40. Upon arrival, bullet holes were located through the structure and the scene was turned over to the Detective’s Bureau.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Hocking County Reports for Week of July 10, 2022

July 10, 2022 Deputies responded to State Route 664 to an intoxicated juvenile. It was reported a male juvenile was highly intoxicated and required medical treatment. Deputies spoke to the juvenile’s parents who were on the scene. Deputies tried to determine where the juvenile consumed the alcohol. Medics from Hocking County Emergency Services were on the scene treating the juvenile. He was later transported to Hocking Valley Community Hospital for medical treatment.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead, two injured after shooting in Hilltop sports bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting overnight Saturday inside a sports bar in the Hilltop neighborhood, according to Columbus police. Police say they received reports of the shooting just after 2 a.m. at Cain’s Sports Bar on the 3400 block of Sullivant Avenue. According to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Everything they are saying against him is a lie’: Mother of 10-year-old rape victim defends suspect to reporter

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The mother of a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled to Indiana for abortion has seemingly expressed support for her daughter’s accused rapist, Telemundo reports. Police in Columbus, Ohio arrested 27-year-old Guerson Fuentes on Tuesday. Fuentes admitted to police he had raped the 10-year-old girl at least twice and complied with a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate attempted abduction at a Chillicothe park

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A teenager says a stranger grabbed her while at a local Chillicothe park this week with her two-year-old cousin. According to a police report obtained by the Guardian, a 16-year-old was at the “Southern Playground” near Lincoln Park when she was approached by, what reports say was a homeless man.
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy