Amarillo area reports 108 new COVID-19 cases, 66 recoveries
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 108 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 66 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 2,003 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and 17 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 37,407 cases, 760 deaths and 35,612 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,035 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and 49 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 39,922 cases, 523 deaths and 38,431 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 968 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.87% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 27;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 22;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 942;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 817;
Available staffed hospital beds: 168;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 132.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong38810
Beaver1,0109
Briscoe3498
Carson1,10137
Castro1,87347
Childress2,54934
Cimarron5942
Collingsworth50316
Cottle2849
Curry13,537213
Dallam1,74741
Deaf Smith3,892114
Donley46626
Gray4,199126
Hall90024
Hardeman50919
Hansford67129
Hartley1,0363
Hemphill1,0917
Hutchinson5,550136
Lipscomb56217
Moore3,857111
Ochiltree2,10448
Oldham3186
Parmer1,49753
Potter37,407760
Quay2,15159
Randall39,922523
Roberts1512
Roosevelt5,24598
Sherman36916
Swisher1,28534
Texas6,16339
Union82817
Wheeler94223
TOTAL144,9352,715
