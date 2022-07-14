ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo area reports 108 new COVID-19 cases, 66 recoveries

By David Gay
 4 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 108 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 66 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 2,003 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and 17 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 37,407 cases, 760 deaths and 35,612 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,035 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and 49 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 39,922 cases, 523 deaths and 38,431 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 968 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.87% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 27;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 22;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 942;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 817;

Available staffed hospital beds: 168;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 132.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths

Armstrong38810

Beaver1,0109

Briscoe3498

Carson1,10137

Castro1,87347

Childress2,54934

Cimarron5942

Collingsworth50316

Cottle2849

Curry13,537213

Dallam1,74741

Deaf Smith3,892114

Donley46626

Gray4,199126

Hall90024

Hardeman50919

Hansford67129

Hartley1,0363

Hemphill1,0917

Hutchinson5,550136

Lipscomb56217

Moore3,857111

Ochiltree2,10448

Oldham3186

Parmer1,49753

Potter37,407760

Quay2,15159

Randall39,922523

Roberts1512

Roosevelt5,24598

Sherman36916

Swisher1,28534

Texas6,16339

Union82817

Wheeler94223

TOTAL144,9352,715

