State Liquor Authority suspends Mansion at Glen Cove's liquor license, says venue broke multiple regulations

The Mansion at Glen Cove is not currently allowed to sell alcohol after a state agency says the venue broke multiple regulations in hosting a pool party Sunday.

The event was to celebrate a rap music producer's birthday, but three people ended up getting shot when an altercation got out of hand.

The State Liquor Authority says that the mansion turned over its facility to a promoter who improperly operated it as a nightclub. The agency says it was denied two necessary Glen Cove city event permits, but held the party anyway despite acknowledging the denials in multiple emails.

As a result, SLA "summarily suspended" The Mansion at Glen Cove's liquor license in a meeting Wednesday.

"There is no doubt that this licensee poses an imminent threat to the public safety health and welfare," says Michael Ammirato, of the SLA general council.

Ammirato says employees were attempting to mop up the blood from the shooting in the mansion while police were trying to locate the shooter. He also says that the promoters were throwing boxes of alcohol into their cars and running off with bottles of liquor.

The Mansion at Glen Cove's legal counsel is reviewing the SLA's suspension allegation.

In a statement to News 12, the mansion assured future guests and events that "This temporary setback is being addressed in a swift and timely fashion and all steps are being taken to rectify the matter at once."