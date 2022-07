The Tennessee Vols are expected to be one of the top teams in the SEC in 2022. But where do they fall in the latest SEC pre-season power rankings from 247Sports?. With just a few weeks to go until the start of fall camp, the Vols are viewed by 247Sports as the No. 6 best team in the SEC, just behind Kentucky at No. 5.

