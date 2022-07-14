“Back To School” Supplies Giveaway

(Press Release from Yancey County Sheriff’s Department)Yancey County Sheriff’s Office would like to share with our community a service called Project Lifesaver. The program has been in operation at Yancey County Sheriff’s Office since 2019. The main goal of Project Lifesaver is to be able to quickly and safely locate adults and children who have an inclination to wander due to an array of cognitive conditions. This program is designed to assist our specially trained team in tracking the transmitters, which participants of the program wear either on their wrist or ankle.

YANCEY COUNTY, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO