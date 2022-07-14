“Back To School” Supplies Giveaway

(Press Release from Yancey County Sheriff’s Department)Yancey County Sheriff’s Office would like to share with our community a service called Project Lifesaver. The program has been in operation at Yancey County Sheriff’s Office since 2019. The main goal of Project Lifesaver is to be able to quickly and safely locate adults and children who have an inclination to wander due to an array of cognitive conditions. This program is designed to assist our specially trained team in tracking the transmitters, which participants of the program wear either on their wrist or ankle.
Bobby Boone, age 78, of Pine Valley Drive in Spruce Pine, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022 at his home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete. They will be announced once they are finalized. Words of comfort may be emailed to the family by going to the website, www.webbfh.com, selecting Bobby Boone’s...
There are so many great places to explore and eat in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, but these restaurants in Burnsville have earned a...
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A local manufacturer is hiring for dozens of positions. A hiring event was held on Saturday at Wilsonart in Fletcher. The company produces countertop and flooring materials. Leaders say they are looking to fill 40 positions, from production helpers to warehouse workers, drivers and more.
WLOS — Crews continue searching for a missing Asheville man. Authorities say 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci was last seen on June 24th. His car was found in a remote area off Curtis Creek Road in McDowell County. The car has been towed to the Asheville Police Department for further investigation. Officials say there has been no sign of the 20-year-old.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — New CDC data shows the COVID-19 situation has worsened in our region as the BA.5 subvariant of omicron surges nationwide. Johnson County is the only remaining local county in the low spread category, where the CDC says masks aren’t necessary for most people. Carter,...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A viewer has a question about a spot beside The Social restaurant and bar in East Asheville. "What is going into the former Rescue Mission Thrift Store in East Asheville on Tunnel Road?" asked a viewer named Staci. This will be the new location of...
Tails and Paws July 16 2020 Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926-8769 for more […]
If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after a person was found dead just after midnight Saturday in northeast Charlotte. Country music fans descend on Uptown for Garth Brooks stadium concert. Updated: 23 hours ago. Thousands of country music fans flooded uptown Charlotte Friday night for the first of two Garth...
Billy Carl Phillips, age 71 of Dale Rd., Spruce Pine ,NC passed away July 16, 2022 at Mission Hospitals Memorial Campus. He was a native of Mars Hill, NC and a son of the late William and Shirley Waycaster Phillips. Billy attended Bible Baptist Church and was retired from Henredon Furniture. He loved fishing, “loafering” and eating out.
There’s a new warning from those tracking the symptoms of the newest variant of the coronavirus. Public health providers said the newer BA.5 subvariant of omicron may be one of the most contagious strains yet. It’s likely what’s driving up the cases in the U.S. and around the world....
(Asheville, NC) -- A manhunt is underway for the suspect in a deadly Asheville shooting. A woman was killed and a man was injured when gunfire erupted at the Aston Park Towers on French Broad Street Friday night. Officers are now seeking 20-year-old Menelik Nesanet [[ MEN-uh-lick NESS-uh-net ]] for murder and other charges. He's wanted for nearly a dozen felony warrants in Virginia.
Shawn David Munro, 34 of Burnsville, NC. Deputy N. Bowman arrested Munro for felony possession with intent to manufacture sell/deliver controlled substance, elated felony drug charges and misdemeanor possess of drug paraphernalia. he was issued $50,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 9/2/2022. Ronald McKinney, 57 of Bakersville,...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of dealing drugs has been arrested in Asheville. According to the Asheville Police Department, officers were patrolling Grananda Street when they made contact with Cedric Quentin Reaves, 38, Thursday. Officers found Reaves in possession of a stolen gun, 2.25 pounds of methamphetamine,...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says the family of a missing man is offering a reward for information leading to his safe return. Gabe Focaracci was first reported missing in Asheville on June 24. His car was found on Tuesday, July 12 on Curtis Creek Road in McDowell County.
LAKE LURE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman out of Lake Lure. Police say 50-year-old Sarah LaBarre, was last seen in Lake Lure on the morning of July 9, 2022. She's described as a white woman who stands 5 feet 5...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Makensie Barger of Blountville was reported leaving her residence on Thursday, July 14 around 11 p.m., police say. Barger was last seen wearing a black shirt with Korn written in white letters […]
