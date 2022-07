A 39-year old Janesville man who was arrested for his 7th offense OWI made his initial court appearance (Monday) afternoon. Ricardo Moreno appeared in front of Court Commissioner Jack Hoag on charges of 7th Offense with a passenger under 16, child neglect, resisting an officer, and felony bail jumping. Hoag set a cash bond of $7,500 including conditions that Moreno could not have unsupervised contact with his son and absolute sobriety and no driving during the course of the proceedings.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO