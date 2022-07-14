ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Monkeypox: Public should stay informed, not alarmed, MPHD says

By Kenley Hargett
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VAZEd_0gg26EBH00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Health is reporting three additional Monkeypox cases in July, bringing the total to four. According to health officials, all three of the latest cases are unrelated and involve people who traveled out of state where there were outbreaks. Further, no one has been hospitalized with the virus.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“We don’t want the general public to panic,” said Dr. Joanna Shaw-Kaikai of the Metro Public Health Department. “Monkeypox is not easily transmitted.”

Monkeypox is a rare disease that causes blisters on the body. Metro Public Health Department officials say the public should not be alarmed but remain informed about the virus.

Metro Health Department confirms monkeypox case in Tennessee

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has given Aegis Sciences Corporation approval to begin monkeypox testing. Their lab is already a provider of coronavirus testing.

According to Senior Vice President of Laboratory Operations Dr. Matthew Hardison, the lab will have the ability to perform 5,000 monkeypox tests per day. Currently, they have the capacity to test between 120,000 and 130,000 coronavirus cases a day.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

“The way it’s collected is through a dry swab lesion scraping,” Hardison said. “When we receive the sample, it comes as a fully active virus, and we have a very different protocol to test.”

The team members who test the samples are offered the vaccine and have a strict safety protocol.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Davidson County, TN
Health
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Davidson County, TN
Davidson County, TN
Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Nashville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
WKRN News 2

Home rental scam warning from Murfreesboro Police

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — It happens more often than you think, people falling victim to home rental scams. And, it’s happening in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Murfreesboro Police fraud investigators are warning to look out for scammers hoping to steal your money when it comes to home rentals. Investigators said,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN News 2

New 988 Lifeline suicide hotline launches Saturday July 16th

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was in 2005 when the depression and anxiety became too much for Brian Sullivan. “I had struggled and there was a lot of turmoil in my life,” he said. “My mother died of kidney failure, and she had opioids left over that she had left, and I took those and overdosed because I wanted to end my life.”
LA VERGNE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Cdc#Mphd#Metro Health Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy