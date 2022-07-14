ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Brother’s plea deal ends criminal prosecutions arising from abuse allegations within Bellar family

By David Forster
WOUB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — A brother of a former Athens County resident who alleged a long history of sexual abuse in her home pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge related to his involvement. Jonathan Bellar, 27, was indicted last year on a charge of gross sexual imposition involving...

woub.org

Comments / 2

Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Convicted murderer Jason McCrary, dead at age 44

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections (ODRC) says that convicted killer Jason McCrary has died. McCrary was convicted of the murder of Timberly Claytor of Chillicothe in July 2016. Claytor’s body was found next to the former Massieville Dairy Bar on Trego Creek Road in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Athens County, OH
State
Ohio State
Athens County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Daily Beast

Woman Wakes Up From Two-Year Coma and Identifies Her Own Brother as Attacker

Wanda Palmer of West Virginia spent the last two years in a long-term care facility, comatose after suffering a brutal beating in June 2020. As Palmer remained unconscious, Jackson County detectives investigated—or tried to investigate—the attack that nearly killed her, but struggled to identify an attacker without any eyewitness accounts, video footage, or phone records. Recently, however, Palmer woke up, communication skills and memory apparently intact. According to Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellenger, Palmer identified the assailant as her very own brother, Daniel Palmer. As MetroNews reported, Mellenger said that “the keys to the whole thing lay with the victim herself.” Authorities arrested Daniel Palmer and charged him with both attempted murder and malicious wounding. Mellenger believes that Daniel Palmer used a machete or hatchet to strike his sister in the head.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man, others arrested after toddler reportedly burned; house condemned

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Noble County Sheriff’s Office states on their Facebook page that they arrested and charged Michael Keith Fox, 23, with Felonious Assault, a second degree felony, after a toddler received burns. In addition, Jane B. Walters, 61, and Renee J. Walters, 19, were each charged with Child Endangerment, a misdemeanor […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Felonious Assault#Prison#Violent Crime
Lootpress

Gallia County man pleads guilty to dealing fentanyl

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A 39-year old Bidwell, Ohio man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court here to dealing and possessing hundreds of grams of deadly fentanyl on a rural property in southern Ohio. Michael D. Valentine pleaded guilty to all five counts contained in an indictment returned against him...
BIDWELL, OH
Your Radio Place

Muskingum County teen missing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a runaway Nashport teen. Beau Kemp ran away from home on Saturday, July 16. Authorities said he has no money, no clothes and left with only his cell phone. His whereabouts are unknown at this time.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WSAZ

Fentanyl, cocaine, meth seized by task force following assault complaint

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A well-being check by deputies ended with an arrest and a large quantity of drugs in the hands of law enforcement. According to the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to apartments located along State Route 682 on July 13 after a caller claimed a woman had been assaulted.
ATHENS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Galia County man facing life sentence for drug charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Gallia County man faces the possibility of life in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges in southern Ohio. Michael D. Valentine, 39, of Bidwell, Ohio, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Wednesday to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 or more grams of fentanyl, a crime punishable by 10 years to life in prison.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
Metro News

Two dead in Kanawha County shooting

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A man and woman were found dead of gunshot wounds Sunday evening in Kanawha County. The bodies were discovered at a residence on Walker Drive in the Sissonville area. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
sciotopost.com

Hocking County Reports for Week of July 10, 2022

July 10, 2022 Deputies responded to State Route 664 to an intoxicated juvenile. It was reported a male juvenile was highly intoxicated and required medical treatment. Deputies spoke to the juvenile’s parents who were on the scene. Deputies tried to determine where the juvenile consumed the alcohol. Medics from Hocking County Emergency Services were on the scene treating the juvenile. He was later transported to Hocking Valley Community Hospital for medical treatment.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Second stabbing incident reported at same Ross Co. residence

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio— The Ross County Sheriff’s Office returned to the scene of a stabbing that happened Wednesday afternoon. This time, reports say, the soon-to-be brother-in-law of the victim attempted to assault and stab him. On Wednesday, the Guardian broke the story of the first altercation at the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Southern Ohio man pleads guilty to dealing deadly fentanyl

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A 39-year-old Bidwell, Ohio man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court today to dealing and possessing hundreds of grams of deadly fentanyl on a rural property in southern Ohio. Michael D. Valentine pleaded guilty to all five counts contained in an indictment returned against him in...
BIDWELL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Family speaks two years after Pike County men went missing

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s been two years of heartache for families of two men who went missing within a day of each other and are now thought to be dead. Both families were told the same disturbing story by people who called in with tips: that Koby Roush and Raymont Willis had been cut up in a woodchipper and fed to hogs.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate attempted abduction at a Chillicothe park

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A teenager says a stranger grabbed her while at a local Chillicothe park this week with her two-year-old cousin. According to a police report obtained by the Guardian, a 16-year-old was at the “Southern Playground” near Lincoln Park when she was approached by, what reports say was a homeless man.

Comments / 0

Community Policy