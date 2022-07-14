ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Summer league observations: Rookies show promise, but Grizzlies come up short against Boston

By Drew Hill
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS — After a Tuesday performance that positioned the Grizzlies for a chance to play for the summer league championship, they didn’t have enough juice to push themselves to the final.

This season, the NBA decided to determine its summer championship by taking the two teams with the highest winning percentage after four games, with the tiebreaker being average margin of victory.

The Grizzlies entered Thursday, like many other teams, at 2-1. Their blowout win over the Nets had them tied for third place based on tiebreaker.

So they needed to beat the Boston Celtics — and do so convincingly — to give themselves a chance. But they lost, 108-91.

An ice-cold shooting performance in the first quarter dampened their hopes in a blink. They shot 5-for-17 from the floor, 1-for-6 from 3 and 5-for-10 from the free-throw line in the opening 10 minutes. They were quickly down by double digits, and never took the lead back.

Point guard play

Second-round draft pick Kennedy Chandler helped pull the Grizzlies back in the game during the second quarter with steady play on the ball.

Chandler (Tennessee) battled with Celtics rookie JD Davison (Alabama), college rivals last season in the SEC. The two exchanged trash talk and buckets for several minutes.

Chandler made four of his first six shot attempts, including a 3-pointer, which helped the Grizzlies shake off their shooting woes.

They pulled within one possession, but couldn’t contain Davison, who had 16 points and made three triples in the first half. So they went to the break down 12 and in need of adjustments.

Grizzlies summer league coach David McClure predicted it would be a difficult test because Boston would have the chance to game-plan against his best player, Ziaire Williams. Williams played a spectacular game at point guard against the Nets, but took his time getting comfortable in the same role two days later.

He scored 11 points in the first half, but also had four turnovers. He went on to finish with 21 points, two assists and eight giveaways.

Jake is quiet

No. 19 overall draft pick Jake LaRavia dazzled Grizzlies fans in his first summer league game by making three triples and scoring 13 points. Since then, he has been in the background.

There are plenty of things to like about LaRavia’s game — his shooting stroke, team defense and passing have looked good in spurts — but he hasn’t stood out on the box score.

Since that opening performance, he has averaged four points on only five shots per game. He fired up just two tries in the loss to the Celtics and went scoreless.

LaRavia is a team-first player unlikely to hoist a high volume of attempts, but he may need time to figure out where he can be aggressive and how to get open shots.

Kenny keeps it up

Kenneth Lofton Jr. continued to look like one of the best undrafted players of the summer.

The big man, who signed a two-way deal with Memphis in June, showed off an array of scoring styles against Boston. He has power and finesse.

Lofton splashed a floater on the baseline, bullied a Boston defender under the basket for a layup, and successfully played in the pick and roll with Chandler.

Through four Las Vegas Summer League games, Lofton is averaging 11.2 points and six rebounds. He was the only Grizzlies player on Thursday to play more than 20 minutes with an even plus-minus.

Lofton’s final stat line: 16 points, two rebounds.

The Grizzlies are waiting to learn the time and date of their next summer league game, likely to be Saturday.

The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

