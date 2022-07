A 21-year-old woman was carjacked in the Mission Valley East neighborhood of San Diego and the suspects are at still at large Saturday. San Diego police officers responded at 10:48 p.m. Friday to 1640 Camino Del Rio North where the victim was parked in a parking structure in the Mission Valley Mall when she was approached by a man who pointed a gun at her and told her to get out of the car, a red Kia Forte rental, said Officer Robert Heims.

