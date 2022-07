Sale's pinkie finger was hit by a line drive in the first inning of Sunday's game against the Yankees and he immediately walked off the field. It's an awful break for the ace pitcher who was making just his second start of the season. It's unclear how much time he'll miss but a fractured finger on a pitching hand is almost certain to be a relatively lengthy absence, so fantasy managers beginning their preparation for the stretch run should be prepared to be without Sale for the majority of the remainder of the season. The Red Sox should provide a timetable for his return later today or over the All-Star break.

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO