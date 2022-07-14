ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilarious TikTok Lists Louisiana’s Hype Songs

Cover picture for the articleMy goodness, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything more accurate. Prior to watching this viral TikTok, if you asked me to write down all of Louisiana’s hype songs, I would probably have wrote...

Meet the Baton Rouge residents who brought ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ to life

As a runaway hit that spent more than 150 weeks on The New York Times Best Sellers list, Delia Owens’ 2018 novel Where the Crawdads Sing practically begged for a film adaptation from the moment Reese Witherspoon deemed it worthy of her Hello Sunshine Book Club, placating the hearts of fans who couldn’t wait to see the headstrong Kya and her North Carolina marshes come to life. But if you watched the movie’s first trailer and thought that North Carolina looked suspiciously like south Louisiana, you’d be right. Filmed largely in our state along the bayous of Houma and the outskirts of New Orleans, the adaptation—which hit theaters this past the weekend—didn’t just use Louisiana’s beauty as a backdrop, but employed local talent both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.
WAFB

Heart of Louisiana: Chief Artist

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you step in the office of the Louisiana Supreme Court’s Chief Justice, you will see a collection of artwork featuring south Louisiana landscapes. The artist is the man who sits behind the desk. When he is not busy penning his name to important...
KPEL 96.5

This is the Most Historic Landmark in the State of Louisiana

When it comes to history, the Great State of Louisiana is loaded. Not that it's a competition, but the Sportsman's Paradise's first settlement was founded way back in 1699 - and in the time between then and now, a lot has happened here. Trying to decide just which spot in...
KTBS

Shreveport mother and daughter reunited after decade apart

SHREVEPORT, La.--It took a decade but one ArkLaTex mother and daughter are finally reunited. Robinson says when she arrived to pick up her six year old daughter Jewel'lissa from her elementary school on April 9, 2013 she was gone. The person who picked up the child was not a relative and was not supposed to be able to walk out of the doors with her but even worse once the child crossed state lines in Texas. Robinson would find herself fighting hard for years to get her child back.
WDSU

Scammers targeting Amazon shoppers in Southeast Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Better Business Bureau is warning Amazon customers in Southeast Louisiana to look for scammers. In recent weeks, the agency has received several complaints from customers who say they are getting suspicious calls or emails from someone claiming to be with the retail giant. Cynthia Albert,...
L'Observateur

LOUISIANA BUSINESS OPERATIONS AND CUSTOMER SERVICE JOBS FEATURED AT ONLINE CAREER FAIR

BATON ROUGE, La. – Registration is now open for an LED FastStart online career fair that will connect job seekers with Louisiana companies filling a wide range of business operations and customer service positions. The online event will take place Wednesday, July 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, and participants can register in advance or at the start of the event.
brproud.com

Don’t like the taste of water? Three alternative ways to stay hydrated

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – South Louisiana’s blistering summertime temperatures can lead to the threat of heat-related illness. For this reason, experts say it’s essential that capital area residents stay hydrated during the hot summer months. But this is difficult for many. According to one study, 75...
