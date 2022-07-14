Top Red Flag Statements For Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La.--It took a decade but one ArkLaTex mother and daughter are finally reunited. Robinson says when she arrived to pick up her six year old daughter Jewel'lissa from her elementary school on April 9, 2013 she was gone. The person who picked up the child was not a relative and was not supposed to be able to walk out of the doors with her but even worse once the child crossed state lines in Texas. Robinson would find herself fighting hard for years to get her child back.

