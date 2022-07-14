ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Top Red Flag Statements For Shreveport-Bossier

q973radio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s face it, dating in Shreveport is not easy. Just a few days ago, we shared a story listing the top-10 cities in America for singles. Shreveport was nowhere near that list. In writing that piece, it struck me that...

www.q973radio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K945

How Educated is Shreveport Compared to the Rest of the Country?

When it comes to the most and least educated cities in America, how does Shreveport-Bossier City stack up against the rest?. WalletHub.com recently released its findings with regard to 2022's most educated cities in America. Sadly, cities in Louisiana didn't rank as well as we would have liked. When determining...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Popular Shreveport Eatery Returning

A popular Shreveport restaurant is reopening in a new location. Sabores Dominican Restaurant is opening their new location in the former Hive building on Shreveport Barksdale Highway, just down from Shreve City Shopping Center. Sabores was most recently located on Industrial Drive in Bossier, and on Lakeshore Drive before that,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Downed line snags cars on I-49 in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, (KTAL/KMSS) — There were no serious injuries reported after a downed utility line snagged a woman’s car on I-49 in Shreveport late Monday morning, peeling the hood and roof back like a sardine can. It was one of multiple accidents caused when an oversized load snagged the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Haughton, LA
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Society
Shreveport, LA
Government
KTBS

Shreveport mother and daughter reunited after decade apart

SHREVEPORT, La.--It took a decade but one ArkLaTex mother and daughter are finally reunited. Robinson says when she arrived to pick up her six year old daughter Jewel'lissa from her elementary school on April 9, 2013 she was gone. The person who picked up the child was not a relative and was not supposed to be able to walk out of the doors with her but even worse once the child crossed state lines in Texas. Robinson would find herself fighting hard for years to get her child back.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

All Outdoor Burning Now Banned in Bossier Parish

The Bossier Parish Police Jury has laid down the law. Joining several areas of Caddo Parish, most East Texas counties and several areas of southwest Arkansas, a burn ban for all of Bossier Parish was issued late Friday, July 15, following a state of emergency declaration signed by the Bossier Parish Police Jury President Tom Salzer.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Caddo changes pay adjustments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — School is around the corner. And with new schedules and pay adjustments, concerns are floating throughout Caddo Parish School District. Caddo teachers normally receive an advanced salary supplement in September and November. Now some teachers in the system will miss that early fall payment in the upcoming school year.
CADDO PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

SNAP Benefits System Crashes in Louisiana

Trouble for folks trying to use SNAP benefit cards across Louisiana on Sunday. There was a problem with the system and cards were denied at stores all over the state. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has confirmed that (SNAP) is now back up and running after being down for most of Sunday, July 17.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flags#Tiktok#Superior Margaritas#Ichiban
KTAL

2 new stops added to Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights (HTOL) has announced two new cities as destinations for the 2022 season. The organization announced during a news conference Thursday morning that Ruston and Logansport are the two newest destinations on the trail. The other current cities on the trail are Shreveport-Bossier, Minden, Natchitoches, Alexandria-Pineville, and Monroe-West Monroe, Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Update: Standoff ends in Keithville

KEITHVILLE, La. - A standoff in southwest Caddo Parish came to an end early Tuesday and the area has been reopened to traffic. Authorities had been negotiating with a woman Monday evening who they believed may have been in danger. The Caddo Sheriff's Office first got the call around 5:45...
KEITHVILLE, LA
KTBS

Local grocery stores dealing with inflation

SHREVEPORT, La. - Prices for groceries are at a four-decade high, according to the Consumer Price Index. And that means all shoppers are feeling the pinch in the checkout line. Groceries now cost about 12% more than they did a year ago. No one is happy about paying more, including...
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Louisiana National Bank welcomes new board member

Louisiana National Bank announces its newest board member, a successful businesswoman, and active resident of Arcadia, Louisiana, Rita Desai. With a robust background in the hotel and property management industry, Desai holds the title of President for four property management companies: Trishna Corp Inc, Payal11 LLC, Payal Corp Inc, and TPK Arcadia LLC. She also owns the Days Inn in Arcadia and the Best Western in Minden. Under her leadership, Days Inn (Arcadia) was awarded the Chairman Award. This award recognizes the best hotels going above and beyond Days Inns’ strict standard of excellence.
ARCADIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
theadvocate.com

Letters: The fight against unconstitutional policing continues

This summer, the ACLU of Louisiana commemorates two years of transformative work with our Justice Lab campaign, a litigation, advocacy, and organizing strategy geared at holding Louisiana law enforcement officials accountable for civil rights violations. More than 400 Louisianans have formally reported being the victim of unconstitutional policing, defined as racial profiling, unlawful search, unlawful seizure, excessive force and unlawful killings.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Residents Sentenced on Felony Charges for Selling Harvested Wild Ducks

Two Louisiana men were sentenced in the Western District Federal Court of Louisiana in Shreveport for migratory game bird violations. On May 20, Frank Canizaro Jr., 34, of Mansfield, was sentenced for felony sale of migratory game birds and received 24 months of supervised probation during which time he will not be allowed to possess a hunting or fishing license.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Action! Danny Snead earned Top Gun honors in the Air Force

COUSHATTA, La. -- As Top Gun: Maverick soars back on the big screen the captivating sequel to the 1986 classic Top Gun, Danny Snead won’t set any speed records getting to the theater. “I saw the first one. My wife won't watch it with me anymore. And she said...
COUSHATTA, LA
KSLA

Man wanted in connection with assault on casino employee

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Do you know who this man is?. On July 16, Shreveport police were called to a casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway regarding the assault of a casino employee. As detectives reviewed the footage, they picked out security footage of the possible...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

LA DOTD: I-20/I-220 ramp in Bossier City to close for 2 months

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is reminding motorists who travel in the area or use I-20 eastbound and I-220 westbound that the exit will be closed for two months starting Monday. LA DOTD says the eastbound ramp from I-20 to I-220 westbound...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy